Bengal notches over 80% voter turnout in fourth phase of Lok Sabha polls

West Bengal witnessed an 80.22% voter turnout in the fourth phase for eight Lok Sabha seats. Bardhaman-Purba had the highest turnout at 82.85%, while Asansol recorded the lowest at 73.27%. Over 1.45 crore voters cast their ballots in the eight constituencies.

West Bengal has recorded a voter turnout of 80.22 per cent in the fourth phase of Lok Sabha polls to eight constituencies in the state, an Election Commission official said on Tuesday.

The Bardhaman-Purba constituency registered the highest turnout of 82.85 per cent, followed by Bolpur (82.66), Birbhum (81.91), Ranaghat (81.87), Bardhaman-Durgapur (80.72), Krishnanagar (80.65), Baharampur (77.54), and Asansol (73.27), he said.

Polling to the eight constituencies started at 7 am and continued till 6 pm on Monday.

A total of 1.45 crore voters, including 73.84 lakh men, 71.45 lakh women and 282 persons of the third gender, were eligible to exercise their franchise in 15,507 polling stations.

