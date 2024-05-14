Bengal notches over 80% voter turnout in fourth phase of Lok Sabha polls
West Bengal witnessed an 80.22% voter turnout in the fourth phase for eight Lok Sabha seats. Bardhaman-Purba had the highest turnout at 82.85%, while Asansol recorded the lowest at 73.27%. Over 1.45 crore voters cast their ballots in the eight constituencies.
- Country:
- India
West Bengal has recorded a voter turnout of 80.22 per cent in the fourth phase of Lok Sabha polls to eight constituencies in the state, an Election Commission official said on Tuesday.
The Bardhaman-Purba constituency registered the highest turnout of 82.85 per cent, followed by Bolpur (82.66), Birbhum (81.91), Ranaghat (81.87), Bardhaman-Durgapur (80.72), Krishnanagar (80.65), Baharampur (77.54), and Asansol (73.27), he said.
Polling to the eight constituencies started at 7 am and continued till 6 pm on Monday.
A total of 1.45 crore voters, including 73.84 lakh men, 71.45 lakh women and 282 persons of the third gender, were eligible to exercise their franchise in 15,507 polling stations.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
PM Modi Accuses TMC of Marginalizing Hindus in Bengal at Bardhaman-Durgapur Election Rally
PM Modi Emphasizes Service to People, Vows Commitment at Bardhaman-Durgapur Rally
Home Minister Amit Shah Kickstarts BJP's Campaign in Bengal's Krishnanagar
Amit Shah Rallies Support in Bengal's Krishnanagar LS Constituency
"Can TMC form govt at Centre with just 15 seats?" PM Modi at Krishnanagar