Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders celebrates 250th foundation day in Mumbai

Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Limited (MDL) celebrated its 250th Foundation Day on Tuesday. To mark the day, a series of events were organised in Mumbai, presided over by Defence Secretary Giridhar Aramane. These included the inauguration of adjacent land acquired from the Mumbai Port Authority (MPA); the launch of a prototype indigenous midget submarine; commissioning of Solar Electric Hybrid boat and Fuel Cell Electric Ferry; release of MDL's Commemorative Coin; and a day-long technical seminar.

In his address, the Defence Secretary termed the MDL a precious jewel of India, which has immensely contributed to the nation's economy and security by building up the capabilities for naval as well as commercial purposes. He commended the MDL for being the country's biggest shipyard, contributing most of the assets of the Indian Navy, having a big export market and collaborating with foreign players. Giridhar Aramane asserted that India occupies a central role in the Indo-Pacific region and consistent efforts are being made to strengthen the shipbuilding capabilities of the country by involving & motivating the private sector to be a part of the country's growth story.

Underscoring the importance of achieving self-reliance in today's times, he exhorted the MDL to fully realise its true potential in warship building technology. He urged the shipyard to work with the private sector and build a consortium of shipbuilders to cater to domestic needs as well as the requirements of friendly nations. The Defence Secretary highlighted the major role being played by the Indian Navy in providing security to the region and beyond, including its operations in the Arabian Sea. He stated that the geopolitical scenario is such that the Navy will continue to play a pivotal role, for which shipbuilders will have to contribute immensely.

"India cannot depend on others for a constant supply of anything. There is a need to develop indigenous capacity to produce the latest technologies through innovation. To defend our borders, we need to master top-class technologies," he said. On the occasion, the contiguous piece of land, acquired from the MPA, was inaugurated by the Defence Secretary.

"This would be developed for simultaneous construction and outfitting of new builds & repairs/refits of various types of vessels. The new infrastructure will give adequate bandwidth to the shipyard for simultaneous execution of various projects," the Defence Ministry said. The MDL has successfully completed the platform design and hull of the midget submarine named 'Arowana' that was launched by Giridhar Aramane.

The Defence Ministry said that the shipyard has been building submarines since 1984 with foreign designs. "It has also commenced the design and development of an indigentus conventional submarine. Midget Submarine is being developed as a proof of concept. The team is simultaneously working on the development of the design of a full-scale conventional submarine by 2028." The Defence Secretary also commissioned the Solar Electric Hybrid boat with a top speed of 11 knots, designed and co-developed with an indigenous technology partner. The running cost is almost 1/10th of that of a diesel boat, and it has a very low maintenance cost.

A 24-passenger Fuel Cell Electric Ferry named 'SUCHI', conceptualised by MDL and co-developed with an indigenous technology partner, was also commissioned. Its advanced technology has zero emissions, low acoustic signatures, leading to cleaner waterways and contributing to environmental conservation. Giridhar Aramane also inaugurated the technical seminar on 'Emerging Technologies and the Future of Shipbuilding'. To commemorate 250 years of MDL's existence, he released a coin, issued by RBI, crafted to honour the rich history and enriching legacy of the shipyard.

From a small dry dock in 1774 to its incorporation in 1934, and, subsequently, its stewardship under the Government of India since 1960, the completion of 250 years of MDL is a milestone that marks a testament to resilience, growth and an enduring legacy. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)