Devdiscourse News Desk | Seoul | Updated: 08-08-2022 13:10 IST | Created: 08-08-2022 13:10 IST
Confidential Assignment 2 is gearing for September release! Everything you need to know before watching!
Confidential Assignment 2 is all about a secret cooperative investigation between North and South Korea. Image Credit: Confidential Assignment 2 / Official trailer
The sequel to the 2017 film, Confidential Assignment 2: International (Korean: 공조2; Hanja: 共助2; RR: Gongjo 2; lit. Cooperation 2) is an upcoming South Korean action movie under the direction of Lee Suk-hoon. The film is gearing up for its premiere in September 2022.

One of the recently released posters of the Confidential Assignment 2 shows the three officers in pursuit of a criminal. The poster comes with the caption that reads, 'Will blow up massively'. The poster introduces new characters for this film. The movie welcomes two new stars, Daniel Henney and Jin Sun Kyu. Daniel will be seen to play the role of Jack, an FBI detective from the United States while Jin Sun Kyu plays the role of Jang MyungJoon, the leader of a criminal organization.

Girls' Generation's YoonA will also reprise her role as Park Min Young, the sister-in-law of Kang Jin Tae.

In the second poster, the three officials are seen with handcuffs binding them to each other where Jang MyungJoon and Park Min Young stand at the side, smiling. It seems they want to mean their plans are also in chains with each other. The poster announces the release, 'This Chuseok, 'Confidential Assignment' is back."

Confidential Assignment 2 is all about a secret cooperative investigation between North and South Korea. Im Cheol-ryung is heading back to South Korea to team up again with Kang Jin-tae (played by YooHae-jin) to chase the criminal. Hyun Bin will reprise his role Im Cheol-ryung, an officer of a special investigation team in North Korea. He teamed up with a South Korean detective named Kang Jin-tae (YooHae-jin) to catch the notorious criminals. Read the synopsis below.

"North Korean detective ImChul-Ryung is sent to South Korea on a new mission. His target is North Korean crime organization leader Jang Myung-Joon (Jin Sun-kyu). In South Korea, ImChul-ryung teams up again with Detective Kang Jin-Tae Because of a mistake he made, Detective Kang Jin-Tae now works in a cybercrime investigation team rather than the regional investigation unit. He wants to rejoin the regional investigation unit. Meanwhile, F.B.I. Agent Jack joins ImChul-ryung and Kang Jin-tae in their pursuit of Jang Myung-Joon."

Confidential Assignment 2 will release in September 2022. Stay tuned to get more updates on South Korean movies and K-dramas. Watch the teaser below!

