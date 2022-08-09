Nicki Minaj to receive 'Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award' at VMAs

Rapper, singer and songwriter Nicki Minaj will receive MTV's Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award and perform for the first time since 2018 at the 2022 VMAs, airing live from Prudential Center on Sunday, Aug. 28. According to Variety, Minaj, who has been nominated for the VMAs 17 times and has won five times, won her first Moon Person for best hip-hop video in 2011. She is a candidate for best hip-hop this year.

"Nicki has broken barriers for women in hip-hop with her versatility and creative artistry," said Bruce Gillmer, president of music, music talent, programming and events, Paramount+. "She has shifted the music industry and cemented her status as a global superstar with her crossover appeal, genre-defying style and continuing to be unapologetic 'Nicki'." The Video Vanguard Award was not given out at the VMAs last year for the second consecutive year. Between 2004 and 2005, as well as again between 2007 and 2010, no one was given the honour. Between 2013 and 2019, the Vanguard Award, arguably the show's highest honour, was given to Justin Timberlake, Beyonce, Kanye West, Rihanna, P!nk, Jennifer Lopez, and Missy Elliott.

In 2012, Minaj made her VMAs debut by rapping on Alicia Keys' "Girl on Fire." She made her stage comeback in 2014 with three performances: a solo rendition of her "Pinkprint" single "Anaconda," a performance with Ariana Grande and Jessie J for "Bang Bang," and a duet with Usher of "She Came To Give It To U." On the VMAs stage in 2018, she gave her most recent performance, which was a rap medley of songs from her album "Queen," including "Majesty," "Ganga Burn," "FEFE," and "Barbie Dreams." On Friday, August 12, "Super Freaky Girl," her upcoming single, will be made available.

Minaj will perform at the 2022 VMAs alongside Anitta, J Balvin, Marshmello x Khalid, and Panic! at the Disco. (ANI)

