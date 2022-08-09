The King: Eternal Monarch: Everything we know so far

The King: Eternal Monarch is a romantic K-drama that set a record for SBS's highest 2020 Friday-Saturday drama premiere ratings. Plus, it was listed as the most popular Korean drama series on Netflix in India, Malaysia, Philippines and Singapore and one of the top two in the U.S.

Lee Min-ho and Kim Go-eun-starring The King: Eternal Monarch Season 2 may not be having an official renewal or confirmation, but the South Korean series viewers are sure that it will return in the future.

Moreover, The King: Eternal Monarch fans launched a petition for part 2. Many believe The King: Eternal Monarch Season 2 is delayed due to the global pandemic that shattered almost all the worldwide entertainment industry with financial loss.

But, according to the current scenario, The King: Eternal Monarch Season 2 renewal seems unlikely. Firstly, the first season did not leave cliffhangers for another season. Secondly, most K-dramas do not renew for a second season, and the creators try to complete the story in one season. The King Eternal Monarch Season 1 ended on a happy note, where Lee Gon and Jung Tae Eul ended happily together.

The King: Eternal Monarch synopsis:

Lee Gon, a modern-day Emperor of the Kingdom of Korea, attempts to cross the barrier into an alternate reality where the Republic of Korea exists in the Kingdom's stead. He comes across detective Jung Tae-eul, whom he recognizes from an identity card he obtained during the turning point of his childhood: his father's assassination. Lee Gon's half-uncle, Lee Lim, who assassinated the previous king, Lee Ho (Lee Gon's father), is in hiding and assembling armies whilst traversing back and forth between the two parallel worlds.

Though Netflix is yet to approve The King: Eternal Monarch Season 2, but if the K-drama returns in the future, we could expect the following cast members: Lee Min-ho as Lee Gon/ Lee Ji-hun, Jung Hyeon-jun as young Lee Gon, Kim Go-Eun as Jung Tae-eul / Luna, Woo Doo-hwan as Jo Eun-seob / Jo Yeon, Kim Kyung-nam as Kang Shin-ja, Jung Eun-Chae as Goo Seo-Kyung / Goo Eun-a, and Lee Jung-jin as Lee Lim.

Also Read: Can 'Vagabond' Season 2 ever happen? Producers reportedly reviewing its possibility