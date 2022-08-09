Left Menu

Post pandemic Britons still spend more time working from home - ONS

The ONS compared how people spent their time before the pandemic, in 2014/2015, with March 2021, when some COVID restrictions were in place, and with March 2022 when almost all restrictions across Britain were lifted. The data showed paid British workers on average spent 101 minutes per day working from home in March this year, 79 minutes more than in 2014/2015.

Reuters | London | Updated: 09-08-2022 19:26 IST | Created: 09-08-2022 19:26 IST
Post pandemic Britons still spend more time working from home - ONS
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

British workers are spending more time working from home compared with pre-pandemic times despite the lifting of COVID-19 restrictions, according to official data released on Tuesday that offered a glimpse of what the 'new normal' looks like. In March 2020 the global coronavirus outbreak triggered a radical redesign of swathes of the world economy, forcing many firms and their workers to give up on the office temporarily and adapt to working from home.

Data from the Office for National Statistics (ONS) showed some of those changes have become more permanent. The ONS compared how people spent their time before the pandemic, in 2014/2015, with March 2021, when some COVID restrictions were in place, and with March 2022 when almost all restrictions across Britain were lifted.

The data showed paid British workers on average spent 101 minutes per day working from home in March this year, 79 minutes more than in 2014/2015. In March 2021, when a 'stay at home' order was in place, the average was 110. The data also showed how habits that Britons picked up during the pandemic - when many had more free time and less ability to socialise - were changing.

Time spent streaming or watching television in March 2022 was the lowest since the start of the pandemic, at an average 149 minutes per day. In March 2021, that figure was 176 minutes. The amount of time spent doing gardening or DIY fell by nearly a third over that period, and less time was spent cleaning the house and reading books or newspapers.

And, while the amount of time spent exercising, an average of 25 minutes per day, was higher than the 19 minutes in 2014/15, it was below March 2021's 30 minutes.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Vitamin D deficiency associated with chronic inflammation: Study

Vitamin D deficiency associated with chronic inflammation: Study

 Australia
2
OnePlus 8/8 Pro receiving new hotfix OxygenOS 12 update

OnePlus 8/8 Pro receiving new hotfix OxygenOS 12 update

 Global
3
Russia says it shot down 19 HIMARS missiles, destroyed vehicles

Russia says it shot down 19 HIMARS missiles, destroyed vehicles

 Russian Federation
4
Scientists detect dark matter from 12 billion years ago - and that's only 1.7 billion years after the universe's beginning

Scientists detect dark matter from 12 billion years ago - and that's only 1....

 Japan

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022