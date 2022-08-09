Left Menu

Ozzy Osbourne performs at Commonwealth Games closing ceremony

ANI | London | Updated: 09-08-2022 23:00 IST | Created: 09-08-2022 23:00 IST
Ozzy Osbourne performs at Commonwealth Games closing ceremony
Ozzy Osbourne (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Legendary singer Ozzy Osbourne made a surprise appearance at this year's Commonwealth Games closing ceremony. As per Variety, Osbourne and his band Black Sabbath, featuring Tony Iommi on guitar, Adam Wakeman on bass and Tommy Clufetos on drums, performed their evergreen hit "Paranoid" in front of a capacity crowd of 30,000 at Birmingham's Alexander Stadium.

It was the first time Osbourne, 73, had performed since November 2020 when he had appeared on stage in Germany. He was diagnosed with Parkinson's in 2019 and in June this year, he underwent major surgery. Osbourne's son Jack Osbourne shared the special moment from the evening via his Instagram page, posting photos of the vocalist and Iommi. "Dad and @tonyiommi closed out the #commonwealthgames2022 tonight!" he captioned the post.

The finale also featured a sequence from theater show "Peaky Blinders: The Redemption of Thomas Shelby," featuring a newly-commissioned track from Laura Mvula, inspired by Nick Cave's "Red Right Hand," which is used as the TV show's theme song. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

