Ezra Miller charged with burglary for allegedly stealing alcohol bottles

Hollywood star Ezra Miller, who will be seen starring in DC's 'The Flash' movie, has once again gotten in trouble with the law. According to Variety, the actor has been charged with felony burglary in Stamford, Vt., as per a Vermont State Police report.

The report states that the Vermont State Police were notified of a burglary complaint from a residence in Stamford at 5:55 pm on May 1. They found that several alcohol bottles were taken from the residence while the homeowners were not present. The police found probable cause to charge Miller with felony burglary into an unoccupied dwelling after they collected statements and looked at surveillance videos.

On August 7, at 11:23 pm, Miller was located by the police, who issued the 'Justice League' actor a citation to appear in Vermont Superior Court on September 26 for arraignment, Variety reported. This is the latest controversy to befall Miller, who has been at the centre of scandals for the better part of this year. They were arrested twice in Hawaii this spring, once for disorderly conduct and harassment and once more for second-degree assault.

Miller is facing several allegations of abuse from different women around the world, including choking a woman in an Icelandic bar and harassing another woman in her home in Berlin. An 18-year-old activist's parents have also accused them of grooming their daughter. Miller is set to star in the DC movie, 'The Flash', a reprise of their role from 'Justice League' that has a 2023 release date.

Throughout Miller's arrests and controversies, the question of whether or not the solo 'Flash' movie will be cancelled or released in theatres next year has persisted. However, last week, Warner Bros. Discovery CEO David Zaslav reiterated that "The Flash" is still a go, saying: "We have seen 'The Flash,' 'Black Adam' and 'Shazam 2.' We are very excited about them," as per Variety (ANI)

