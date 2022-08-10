Left Menu

Blackpink announces release date of new album 'Born Pink'

16., read the pink and white teaser poster.The announcement date of the much awaited LP comes just two days after the quartet shared that their single Pink Venom, which is part of Born Pink, will arrive on August 19.On Monday, Blackpink revealed the dates for their upcoming Born Pink world tour.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-08-2022 09:38 IST | Created: 10-08-2022 09:38 IST
Blackpink announces release date of new album 'Born Pink'
Popular K-pop band Blackpink have announced that their second album 'Born Pink' will be released on September 16.

The music group -- comprising Jisoo, Lisa, Rose, and Jennie -- shared the news on their official Twitter account Tuesday night.

''BLACKPINK 2ND ALBUM. 2022. 09. 16.,'' read the pink and white teaser poster.

The announcement date of the much awaited LP comes just two days after the quartet shared that their single ''Pink Venom'', which is part of 'Born Pink', will arrive on August 19.

On Monday, Blackpink revealed the dates for their upcoming 'Born Pink' world tour. The trek, spanning North America, Europe, Asia and Australia, will begin in October and end in June 2023.

Blackpink released their first full-length album, titled 'The Album', in October 2020. Besides being popular for hit songs such as ''How You Like That'', ''Boombayah'', and ''Ddu-du Ddu-du'' as a unit, the members also enjoy an active career as solo artistes.

