Kiran Rao's 'Laapataa Ladies' to hit theatres in March 2023

The makers also released a teaser of the film.The screenplay and dialogues are written by Sneha Desai, with additional dialogues by Divyanidhi Sharma.Laapataa Ladies features actors Nitanshi Goel, Pratibha Ranta, Sparsh Shrivastava, Chhaya Kadam and Ravi Kishan.Rao is also producing the movie through her Kindling Productions.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 10-08-2022 14:13 IST | Created: 10-08-2022 14:13 IST
Filmmaker Kiran Rao's next directorial venture ''Laapataa Ladies'' will have a theatrical release on March 3 next year, the makers announced on Wednesday. The comedy-drama is Rao's second feature film after 2011's ''Dhobi Ghat''.

Set in rural India, ''Laapataa Ladies'' follows the jolly mess that ensues when two young brides get lost from a train. Superstar Aamir Khan is producing the movie via his Aamir Khan Productions. ''Aamir Khan Productions & @KindlingIndia present ‘LAAPATAA LADIES’ directed by #KiranRao #LaapataaLadies releases in theatres on 3rd March 2023,'' an announcement shared on the banner's official Twitter page read. The makers also released a teaser of the film.

The screenplay and dialogues are written by Sneha Desai, with additional dialogues by Divyanidhi Sharma.

''Laapataa Ladies'' features actors Nitanshi Goel, Pratibha Ranta, Sparsh Shrivastava, Chhaya Kadam and Ravi Kishan.

Rao is also producing the movie through her Kindling Productions.

