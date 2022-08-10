Raju Srivastava undergoes angioplasty after suffering cardiac arrest

Comedian Raju Srivastava, who suffered a heart attack on Wednesday, underwent angioplasty at Delhi's All India Institutes of Medical Sciences (AIIMS). A source informed ANI that Raju is "responding to the treatment."

Reportedly, he was running on the treadmill when he complained of chest pain. He will be kept under observation for a few days before being discharged. Raju is best known for featuring in several films, including 'Maine Pyar Kiya', 'Baazigar', 'Bombay to Goa', and 'Aamdani Atthanni Kharcha Rupaiya'. He also appeared in the third season of the reality show 'Bigg Boss'. After performing as a stand-up comedian on the show 'The Great Indian Laughter Challenge', he came into the limelight for his great comic timing.

More health details are still awaited. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)