Kiran Rao's comedy drama 'Laapataa Ladies' to release on March 3, 2023

Kiran Rao's directorial 'Laapataa Ladies' has got a release date. It will hit the theatres on March 3, 2023. On Wednesday, the makers unveiled the film's teaser along with the release date.

"Aamir Khan Productions & @KindlingIndia present 'LAAPATAA LADIES' directed by #KiranRao #LaapataaLadies releases in theatres on 3rd March 2023," an announcement shared on Aamir Khan Production's Instagram page read. Set in rural India, 'Laapataa Ladies' follows the jolly mess that ensues when two young brides get lost from a train.

The main cast of the film includes Sparsh Shrivastava, Ravi Kishan, and Chhaya Kadam, and the project is also launching two very talented young actresses who play the brides.'Laapataa Ladies' is directed by Kiran Rao, and produced by Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao. While the film has been made under the banner of Aamir Khan Productions and Kindling Productions, the script is based on an award-winning story by Biplab Goswami. The screenplay and dialogue are written by Sneha Desai, and additional dialogues are written by Divyanidhi Sharma.

Kiran Rao, who started her film journey as one of the assistants on the sets of Aamir-starrer 'Lagaan', is best known for directing 'Dhobi Ghat', which was released in 2010. It starred Prateik Babbar, Monica Dogra and Kriti Malhotra. (ANI)

