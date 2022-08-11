Left Menu

Cowboy cosplayers recreate the Wild West, compete with vintage guns

The club is part of the global Single Action Shooting Society (SASS) which regulates the sport and requires every member to have a cowboy nickname. "The younger folks don't really want to watch cowboy movies anymore." Ten-year-old Braxton Puryear lamented being the youngest competitor. "Sometimes I'm kind of bored because there's no people, like in my category to go against," he said.

Reuters | Updated: 11-08-2022 01:17 IST | Created: 11-08-2022 01:17 IST
Cowboy cosplayers recreate the Wild West, compete with vintage guns

Passers-by at the Renton Fish and Game Club in Washington state on Saturday could be forgiven for thinking they had time-traveled to the late-1800s Wild West.

The annual Cowboy Action Shooting competition was taking place at the venue about half an hour from Seattle, and competitors were dressed up for the part, using vintage firearms. The club is part of the global Single Action Shooting Society (SASS) which regulates the sport and requires every member to have a cowboy nickname. Weapons used must be authentic, such as single-action revolvers, pistol caliber lever action rifles, and old-time shotguns, said Mike Perin, alias 'Mudflat Mike,' a retired police officer who has been traveling worldwide to such events with his wife for 32 years.

"If you want to use a pump shotgun it has to be an 1897 Winchester or a copy thereof," he said. The contest requires attention to detail, speed, and accuracy.

Contestant Roberta 'Double Tap' Ernest, a 2022 SASS End of Trail Cowboy Action World Champion, travels across the country for the sport. "I'm an extrovert and like to be around other people, to dress up kind of goofy and not be laughed at because we're all doing the same thing," she said.

But the sport may die off as enthusiasts inspired by old Western films get older, said Perin, whose favorite film is "True Grit" starring John Wayne. "The younger folks don't really want to watch cowboy movies anymore." Ten-year-old Braxton Puryear lamented being the youngest competitor.

"Sometimes I'm kind of bored because there's no people, like in my category to go against," he said. "Because I always win. Because I'm the only one."

TRENDING

1
Tata Chemicals gains nearly 9 pc on strong Q1 results

Tata Chemicals gains nearly 9 pc on strong Q1 results

 India
2
Health News Roundup: Few U.S. patients with hepatitis C get timely treatment, CDC says; UK faces danger of running out of monkeypox vaccine by this month - FT and more

Health News Roundup: Few U.S. patients with hepatitis C get timely treatment...

 Global
3
After Pakistan TV station taken off air for being critical of govt, its senior journalist arrested

After Pakistan TV station taken off air for being critical of govt, its seni...

 Pakistan
4
China's CPEC reality exposed as Gwadar port in Pakistan remains devoid of economic activity

China's CPEC reality exposed as Gwadar port in Pakistan remains devoid of ec...

 Pakistan

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022