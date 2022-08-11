Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 194 release postponed as WSJ magazine is on break

The Japanese manga, Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 194 is the upcoming segment to be released in this month. But the Japanese manga is on hiatus for a week and the release date has been pushed back to August 21, 2022.

This break is not a scheduled break for the writer, Gege Akutami instead it will also be taken by Weekly Shonen Jump. This week all the WSJ issues are on break. However, the good news is that the spoilers for the chapter have started coming out.

The previous chapters evolve on Naoya Zenin. Maki Zenin and Noritoshi Kamo launched an attack on Naoya. But Noaya returns with a solid attack. Maki and Noritosh continue to fight her with combined strength, but Noaya is increasing her speed and power which challenges the opponent. It's really hard to encounter Noaya.

Meanwhile, Noritoshi finds a way to protect himself from Naoya very quickly. He uses Flowing Red Scale to block the attacks. Noritoshi admits that he will lose his arm and head assuming he ignores them. Maki attacks Naoya using her instrument.

However, Naoya uses his Projection Magic against them. Naoya uses an ominous way that allows her to freeze anything she comes into contact with for a bit. Naoya starts chasing Maki and Noritoshi. Maki discovers that Naoya used her procedure to hold back the air and then used her clenched fists to make it explode.

Since Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 194 is on break next week, the spoiler won't be out this week. Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 194 might be out on Sunday, August 21, 2022. The spoilers and raw scans for the chapter are yet to be out. Fans can expect raw scans two days before the release of the official issue.

The translated chapter is likely to release on the same day of the issue within a few hours of the release. It will also drop at different times worldwide so that global audiences can go through it at their convenient times.

Here's the list of Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 194 timings in different places around the planet.

Japanese Standard Time: 12 AM JST

Australia Time: 12:30AM ACST

Pacific Time: 8 AM PST

Eastern Time: 11 AM EST

British Time: 4 PM BST

European Time: 5 PM CEST

Indian time: 8:30 PM IST

Philippine Time: 11 PM PHT

Fans can read all the published chapters of the Japanese manga Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter on the official manga platforms, including Viz Media / Shonen Jump and MangaPlus.

