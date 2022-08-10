One Piece Chapter 1057 could end the Wano Arc (Plus release date pushed back!)

The popularity of the Japanese manga One Piece is on the upsurge. Currently, fans are waiting for One Piece Chapter 1057. As the creator Eiichiro Oda is wrapping up the Wano Country arc, fans are hanging tight for a captivating plotline, with lots of nail-biting moments. Unfortunately, the release date for the Japanese manga One Piece Chapter 1057 has been pushed back.

The manga is on a break while fans are eagerly waiting for the highly anticipated One Piece Chapter 1057. Perhaps the upcoming segment will feature Straw Hats finally leaving for their next destination, wherever it may be.

This break is not a scheduled break for Eiichiro Oda, instead, it will be taken by Shonen Jump. This week all the WSJ issues are on break. However, the good news is that the spoilers for the chapter have started coming out.

According to one of the One Piece Chapter 1057 spoilers, a major adventure is going to come for the Straw Hats. The translations read: "A chaotic world! Where are Luffy and co-heading to next?"

It seems we can see Straw Hats and Luffy's destination the new island in One Piece Chapter 1057. They are leaving Wano after almost 4 years. Though their hearts are not prepared to say goodbye but they are ready to leave.

There is a possibility for Yamato joining the crew in Chapter 1057 of One Piece. When Luffy was 10 years old he told he would have 11 members in his crew. Yamato might be the last person on the crew.

One Piece Chapter 1057 might be the end of the Wano arc. However, all these are speculations. We should wait for the raw scans and the official release of One Piece Chapter 1057.

One Piece Chapter 1057 will be officially released in Japan on August 22, 2022. We will come up with more One Piece Chapter 1057 spoilers and raw scans as soon as they are released.

The translated chapter is likely to release on the same day of the issue within a few hours of the release. It will also drop at different times worldwide so that global audiences can go through it at their convenient times. Here's the list of timings in different places around the planet.

Pacific Daylight Time – 8:00 am, (August 21)

Central Daylight Time – 10:00 am, (August 21)

Eastern Daylight Time – 11:00 am, (August 21)

British Summer Time – 4:00 am, (August 21)

Central European Summer Time– 5:00 am, (August 21)

Indian Standard Time – 8:30 am, (August 21)

Philippine Time – 11:00 am, (August 22)

Australian Central Daylight Time – 00:30 am, (August 22)

