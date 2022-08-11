Overcrowding forces organisers to wrap up early film promotion event at Kerala mall

A film promotion event held at a popular mall here had to be wrapped up prematurely following the huge turnout of fans, who went into a frenzy.

The event also led to a traffic snarl at the nearby bypass junction, which irked commuters and vehicle users.

Actors Tovino Thomas and Kalyani Priyadarshan were the star attractions of the promo show of the Malayalam movie ''Thallumaala'' that went beyond all limits of crowding of fans inside the highway-side HiLITE mall on August 10 evening.

''There was an unprecedented crowd of youth at the venue inside the mall. However, Tovino participated and interacted with his fans for about half-an-hour before we wrapped up the event premature'', said Thanveer, marketing manager, hi-lite mall adding that the event was not cancelled but only cut-short considering the commotion.

Thanks to the widening work of the road and the ongoing piling of a flyover, heavy traffic jams is a regular occurrence at the HiLITE junction during the day, evening in particular. Sources said the inflow of vehicles into the mall grossly aggravated the traffic block that extended upto Pantheerankavu on the south and Thondayad on the north.

The film scheduled to release in theatres on August 12, is directed by Khalid Rahman and written by Muhsin Parari and Ashraf Hamza.

Tovino Thomas, Kalyani Priyadarshan and Shine Tom Chacko play lead roles in the comedy film, produced by Ashiq Usman.

Tovino thanked his fans for their love. The colourful poster and its teaser of the film that tells the story of an internet celebrity and a vlogger has already been a social media hit.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)