Stranger Things Season 5 to focus on "remaining mysteries of the Upside Down," teases creators

After the release of the fourth season of Netflix's Stranger Things last month, fans are looking forward to Season 5 to get the continuation of the cliffhangers left behind.

In a statement alongside the release date for Stranger Things 4, the show's creators the Duffer brothers said, "Seven years ago, we planned out the complete story arc for Stranger Things. At the time, we predicted the story would last four to five seasons. It proved too large to tell in four, but — as you'll soon see for yourselves — we are now hurtling towards our finale. Season 4 will be the penultimate season; season 5 will be the last."

On August 2, the team members of Stranger Things officially confirmed that the script writing for Season 5 has officially begun. The team shared an image of the whiteboard from the Stranger Things Writers' Room Twitter account. They added the caption, "Day 1," with the whiteboard written Stranger Things Season 5 logo on it. The reflections of the board show the team gathering around a table and busy discussing.

Filming will reportedly begin at some point in 2023. Therefore we could expect the fifth and final outing of the show in 2024. David Harbour, who plays Hopper, has hinted at the release date of the fifth season.

He said to GQ, "I think we'll [shoot] next year [2o33]." He added, "They're finishing writing it this year, and they need to prep and stuff, so hopefully it'll be this year. But I think that's the plan. So it'd probably come out mid-2024, based on our track record."

In terms of the plot, each season of Stranger Things is set one year later, and Season 5 will also have a time jump.

The first season tells the story of November 1983, while Season 2 shows at Hawkins 11 months later in October 1984. The third season starts showing after another nine months to July 1985. Stranger Things Season 4 takes place eight months after the Battle of Starcourt and five months after the Byers fam moved to California, i.e March 1986.

However, fans will definitely see more twists and turns in Stranger Things Season 5. Speaking with TVLine, the series creators Duffer Brothers have revealed one key detail about the upcoming installment.

Matt Duffer said, "We learn a lot every time we make a [season]. We've learned a lot just working with all of our new actors and the ones that we've worked with for a long time over this year [making season 4], so I'm sure it'll change a little bit from that outline."

He continued, "I'm sure we will do a time jump. Ideally, we'd have shot [seasons 4 and 5] back to back, but there was just no feasible way to do that. So these are all discussions we're going to have with our writers when we start the room up. Believe it or not, we're still working on season 4. We're trying to finish the final two episodes, they're so massive."

In an interview with Variety, the Duffer brothers also teased that the remaining mysteries of the Upside Down will be the main focus of season 5 – including the significance of the Upside Down being stuck on the date that Will was taken back in 1983.

"We don't actually resolve that this season but it plays that moment where they realize it's frozen in time," they said. "It's a huge part of season 5 and so, we just wanted to just put it out there, and get people talking about it and thinking about it."

As for the cast list, we can expect all the major characters to return in Stranger Things Season 5. This might include Millie Bobby Brown (Eleven), Finn Wolfhard (Mike), Noah Schnapp (Will), Natalia Dyer (Nancy), Sadie Sink (Max), Caleb McLaughlin (Lucas), GatenMatarazzo (Dustin), Joe Keery (Steve), Priah Ferguson (Erica) and Winona Ryder (Joyce).

