Rick and Morty Season 6 trailer teases Evil Morty’s return

Adult Swim has released the first promo for Rick and Morty Season 6, which shows the multiverse-hopping heroes are in trouble. The trailer gives a fashback of the fifth season's finale with an ominous voiceover. It starts with some clipping of the battles Rick and Morty have faced over the years before ending with Evil Morty destroying the Citadel.

The narration begins with "A lot has happened in the past few years…Long story short… the universe as we know it has ended. But don't let that get you down."

Rick and Morty Season 5 ends with a massive cliffhanger. Evil Morty entered a new dimension. Season 6 will reveal Rick Sanchez's (Roiland) origin story. His wife Diane (Kari Wahlgren) and daughter were killed in the bombing. Rick made it his mission to find the culprit behind the incident. Rick and Morty Season 6 has to answer this pressing question: Were Rick's daughter and wife really killed by Evil Rick?

Evil Morty is the main villain, but we haven't seen him since Season 3. Evil Morty is no doubt a complicated character in the story.

Rick and Morty Season 6 might bring him back with an exciting storyline. In an interview with Inverse, Spencer Grammer who voiced Summer Smith hinted at the plot.

"There are some really interesting episodes coming up where you see more sides to all of the family members. There were a lot of family-centric episodes this season, which I always think is really interesting. Or when Rick is off doing something with Jerry. It's interesting to see Beth, Morty, and Summer have a life independent of Rick."

The premiere date for the show was announced earlier via a Twitter post. Still, Adult Swim has reminded fans via the recently released trailer that Rick and Morty Season 6 would hit the television sets on September 4 2022 at 11pm EST.

Rick and Morty will be airing on Adult Swim in the US and will be available to stream on HBO Max and Hulu. In the UK, new episodes will land with E4 and All 4, before arriving on Netflix at a later date. Watch the trailer below.

