'The Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives' S2 to arrive on Netflix in September

In a media statement, Netlflix said the second chapter of the show will be larger and louder. Thats right - the Fabulous Wives are ready to turn up the glam with a season 2 thats larger, louder and luxe galore, the statement read.

The sophomore season of Netflix's popular reality TV series ''The Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives'' is set to premiere on September 2, the streamer announced Thursday. The show follows the lives of Maheep Kapoor (wife of Sanjay Kapoor), Bhavana Pandey (wife of Chunky Panday), Seema Kiran Sajdeh (former wife of Sohail Khan) and Neelam Kothari (wife of Samir Soni). In a media statement, Netlflix said the second chapter of the show will be larger and louder. ''They came, they saw, they conquered - with their heels high and their binoculars ready to spy. And now they’re ready to rule again! That’s right - the Fabulous Wives are ready to turn up the glam with a season 2 that’s larger, louder and luxe galore,'' the statement read. Uttam Domale has directed the second season, while Manu Maharshi is attached as creative director.

''The Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives'' is produced by Karan Johar's Dharmatic Entertainment, the digital label of Dharma Productions.

