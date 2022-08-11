Telangana govt plans major event for conclusion of 75 years of Independence celebration

The Telangana government on Thursday decided to conclude the fortnight-long celebration of 75 years of Independence with a major event at the Lal Bahadur stadium here on August 22.

The committee on celebration of 75 years of Independence, headed by ruling TRS MP K Keshava Rao, held a meeting here.

Keshava Rao said the ongoing events to celebrate the 75 years of Independence have been receiving enthusiastic response from all sections of society since they began on August 8.

Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao would attend the proposed event on August 22.

For the concluding function, the L B stadium would be lit up with colourful lights, an official release said.

Performance by renowned singer Shankar Mahadevan, cultural programmes by state Sangeeta Nataka Academy chief and prominent Kuchipudi dancer Deepika Reddy and team, and a laser show would be part of the event on August 22.

Popular film stars would also participate in the programme.

Rao also said National Anthem would be sung on August 16 at 11.30 AM across the state as part of the celebrations.

Traffic would be halted for the purpose.

He urged people to participate in large numbers in the singing of National Anthem.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)