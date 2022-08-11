'This is, weirdly, it': Steve Martin announces retirement

Hollywood legend Steve Martin is ready to embark on a new journey as the veteran actor has announced his retirement. According to Fox News, has been an Emmy and Grammy Award winner for his extensive work, which includes writing, acting, music, comedy and producing.

During his late 60s, two things happened for Martin, he became a father and he saw a resurgence in his career. While speaking to The Hollywood Reporter, Martin said, "There's a time in your career when people are dying to see you...Now is the time in my career when I'm the one who's got to show up." However, he will not be showing up for much longer, as he says he will retire when 'Only Murders in the Building' ends on Hulu. The show was recently renewed for a third season.

"When this television show is done, I'm not going to seek others. I'm not going to seek other movies. I don't want to do cameos. This is, weirdly, it," Martin said. He has made several cameos on 'Saturday Night Live', the show that made him a star and has also been a special guest on 19 occasions and hosted 15 times.

While he may not be working for much longer, Martin is clearly at the top of his game. He is currently nominated for Outstanding Lead Actor In A Comedy Series at the Emmys for his role as Charles Haden-Savage on his Hulu hit show, as per Fox News. (ANI)

