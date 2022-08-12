Entertainment News Roundup: Is Netflix envy over in Hollywood? Not quite; Oprah Winfrey's company sues over 'Oprahdemics' podcast
Oprah Winfrey's company sues over 'Oprahdemics' podcast
Oprah Winfrey's company has filed a lawsuit against the creators of the "Oprahdemics" podcast, claiming that the program misleads listeners into thinking she sponsored or approved it. In a complaint filed late Tuesday in Manhattan federal Court, Winfrey's Harpo Inc said it is neither seeking profits or damages from "Oprahdemics" creators Kellie Carter Jackson and Leah Wright Rigueur, nor trying to stop the podcast.
Analysis: Is Netflix envy over in Hollywood? Not quite
Over an earnings period that appeared to signal the end of Netflix envy, Walt Disney Co restored hopes that growth in the streaming business will continue. But Disney, which edged past Netflix as streaming leader by global subscribers last quarter, is the outlier among its media peers.
