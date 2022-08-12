Left Menu

Akshay Kumar's 'Raksha Bandhan' earns Rs 8.20 crore in India on day one

Bollywood star Akshay Kumar-led film Raksha Bandhan has earned at Rs 8.20 crore at the domestic box office.Helmed by Aanand L Rai, the family drama is a story about Lala Kedarnath Kumar and his relationship with his four sisters.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 12-08-2022 14:10 IST | Created: 12-08-2022 14:10 IST
Akshay Kumar's 'Raksha Bandhan' earns Rs 8.20 crore in India on day one
Bollywood star Akshay Kumar-led film “Raksha Bandhan” has earned at Rs 8.20 crore at the domestic box office.

Helmed by Aanand L Rai, the family drama is a story about Lala Kedarnath (Kumar) and his relationship with his four sisters. It focuses on his efforts to get his sisters married and tackles issues such as dowry and body shaming. As per Zee Studios, “Raksha Bandhan” has collected Rs 8.20 crore at India box office on day one.

The movie is presented and distributed by Zee Studios in association with Kumar’s sister, Alka Hiranandani and Rai. It is backed by Rai’s Colour Yellow Production in association with Kumar’s Cape of Good Films.

''Raksha Bandhan'' features Bhumi Pednekar as Kumar’s love interest, while Sadia Khateeb, Sahejmeen Kaur, Deepika Khanna and Smrithi Srikanth play the role of his sisters.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

