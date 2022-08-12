Left Menu

'Laal Singh Chaddha' raises Rs 12 crore on opening day

Superstar Shah Rukh Khan and veteran actor Kamini Kaushal have guest appearances.

Updated: 12-08-2022 14:51 IST
Superstar Aamir Khan's movie ''Laal Singh Chaddha'' has collected Rs 12 crore net on the first day of its release at the India box office.

Directed by Advait Chandan of "Secret Superstar" fame and adapted by noted actor Atul Kulkarni, "Laal Singh Chaddha" is the official remake of the Tom Hanks-starrer Hollywood classic "Forrest Gump" (1994).

The Hindi adaptation revolves around the life of slow-witted but kind-hearted man Laal (Khan) as he narrates the important events of his life, which coincides with the many iconic events from Indian history.

According to producers of Viacom18 Motion Pictures, "Laal Singh Chaddha" has raised Rs 12 crore net (India).

Apart from Hindi, the film was released in Tamil and Telugu. The movie also features Bollywood star Kareena Kapoor Khan, Mona Singh, Naga Chaitanya, and Manav Vij in pivotal roles. Superstar Shah Rukh Khan and veteran actor Kamini Kaushal have guest appearances.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

