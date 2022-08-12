Tiffany Haddish once turned down $10 million for a social media post

Hollywood actor Tiffany Haddish recently opened up about how her decision-making process has changed when it comes to choosing which projects to engage with since she first entered the business, and also the time when she once turned down a $10 million deal, as 'her soul worthed more than that.' According to Fox News, Haddish was eager to accept any role she could at the beginning of her career in an effort to gain recognition and advance her career. She no longer accepts every offer made to her because of her growing popularity with audiences; instead, she has established some rules for herself.

'At first with acting roles, I used to just be like, what seems like fun," Haddish explained. "Now it's, what seems like fun, and what resonates with my soul? Then I ask who else is working on it? Will it be my friends?" She has observed that she is frequently one of the first people approached during the casting process as her star continues to rise. She has started to use this to push for the co-stars she wants to work with.

She discovers that despite her rising fame as a highly sought-after comedic actress, she still has to fight for her ideas to be taken seriously. "What I've noticed lately, though, is that casting has been coming to me first. So I've learned how to fight better too," Haddish said. "It's a battle getting the people that you want, because everybody still looks at you as talent, when they fail to realize I've produced things, got nominated for awards, won trophies...I kind of know what I'm doing. Give me an opportunity to make you richer, sir."

"I've turned down $10 million just to do a post because it didn't represent my brand," Haddish said. "I turned down $10 million because my soul is worth more than that to me." Haddish lived in her car as an adult after growing up in Los Angeles' foster care system and before becoming successful in the entertainment business. Haddish rejects accepting a project simply because it pays well despite having experience living in such conditions.

"My spirit, my integrity, how I want to be able to look at myself in the mirror every day...I'd rather be flat broke than get money to do something that makes me feel like s***," she said. With Regina Hall, Queen Latifa, and Jada Pinkett Smith, she played the role of Dina in the comedy "Girls Trip," which was her big break.

She became a breakout star in the film and has since starred in a number of commercially successful films. In 2018, Time magazine named her one of the 100 most influential people in the world, and The Hollywood Reporter listed her among the 100 most influential people in the entertainment industry in both those years. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)