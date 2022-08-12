Left Menu

Jon Batiste exits from 'Late Show With Stephen Colbert' after seven seasons

Academy and Grammy Award-winning artist Jon Batiste is exiting CBS' 'The Late Show With Stephen Colbert' after serving as bandleader on it since 2015.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 12-08-2022 23:12 IST | Created: 12-08-2022 23:12 IST
Jon Batiste (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
Academy and Grammy Award-winning artist Jon Batiste is exiting CBS' 'The Late Show With Stephen Colbert' after serving as bandleader on it since 2015. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Colbert made the revelation to the audience on Thursday.

He told that Louis Cato, who has filled in throughout the summer amid Batiste's absence, will take over the role permanently, with the host introducing his audience to the newly named Louis Cato and the Late Show Band. Cato has been with 'The Late Show' since its relaunch under Colbert. The revised band will include Joe Saylor, who has performed alongside Louis since the show's inception, and longtime house band members Louis Fouche, Jon Lampley, Endea Owens and Negah Santos, reported Variety.

"Jon has decided to leave the show. But it's for all the best reasons, including to continue sharing his art with the world," Colbert said during the episode. Colbert explained that Batiste is out of town and couldn't be in the studio for a big sendoff.

"We have been so lucky to have a front-row seat to Jon's incredible talent for the past seven years. But we're happy for you, Jon, and I can't wait to have you back on as a guest with your next hit record. I love you," the host continued. Batiste was a big winner at the 2022 Grammy Awards in April, picking up five trophies including album of the year for 'We Are'. He also won an Oscar and Grammy for his work on the score of the 2020 Pixar film 'Soul', which he co-composed with Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross, as per The Hollywood Reporter. (ANI)

