Left Menu

Universal sets 'Kung Fu Panda 4' for March 2024 release

PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 13-08-2022 17:43 IST | Created: 13-08-2022 17:40 IST
Universal sets 'Kung Fu Panda 4' for March 2024 release
Kung Fu Panda Image Credit: Netflix / Kung Fu Panda
  • Country:
  • United States

The beloved animated franchise ''Kung Fu Panda'' will return to the big screen with a fourth film.

According to entertainment news website Deadline, Hollywood studio Universal has set ''Kung Fu Panda 4'' for release on March 8, 2024.

The studio has not revealed a director for the project.

Actor Jack Black, who plays Po, a giant panda who becomes a master of kung fu, is expected to return to voice the character in the fourth instalment.

The new movie will follow the further adventures of wide-eyed Po in ancient China, whose love of kung fu is matched only by an insatiable appetite.

Produced by DreamWorks Animation, the franchise started with 2008 movie ''Kung Fu'', also featuring the voices of Dustin Hoffman as Master Shifu, Angelina Jolie as Tigress, Seth Rogen as Mantis, Jackie Chan as Monkey and Lucy Liu as Viper.

It was followed up by ''Kung Fu Panda 2'' (2011) and ''Kung Fu Panda 3'' (2016).

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Balaji Speciality Chemicals files papers with Sebi to raise funds via IPO

Balaji Speciality Chemicals files papers with Sebi to raise funds via IPO

 India
2
Science News Roundup: Eye socket changes amped up bite force in T. rex and friends; Remains of small armor-plated dinosaur unearthed in Argentina and more

Science News Roundup: Eye socket changes amped up bite force in T. rex and f...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Eye socket changes amped up bite force in T. rex and friends; Remains of small armor-plated dinosaur unearthed in Argentina and more

Science News Roundup: Eye socket changes amped up bite force in T. rex and f...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Britain's healthcare backlogs grow to record levels; J&J to end global sales of talc-based baby powder and more

Health News Roundup: Britain's healthcare backlogs grow to record levels; J&...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022