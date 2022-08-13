UP: Girl commits suicide at lover's residence

A minor girl allegedly committed suicide at the residence of her lover, police said on Saturday. Her lover, also a minor, consumed poison and has been admitted to a local hospital. Police said the girl had a love affair with a boy in her neighbourhood.

On Friday night, she reached her lover's house and hanged herself while her lover consumed poison, police said, adding that the girl was found hanging on Saturday morning.

Superintendent of Police (City) Surendra Nath Tiwari said the girl's body has been sent for a post-mortem.

