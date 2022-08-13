Left Menu

'The son I never had': Martha Stewart squashes dating rumours with Pete Davidson

American TV personality and businesswoman Martha Stewart has squashed the rumour that she and Pete Davidson may have sparked up a romance following his split from Kim Kardashian.

'The son I never had': Martha Stewart squashes dating rumours with Pete Davidson
American TV personality and businesswoman Martha Stewart has squashed the rumour that she and Pete Davidson may have sparked up a romance following his split from Kim Kardashian. According to Page Six, when asked by a news outlet if she could be his next lover, she said, "Pete Davidson is like the son I never had."

Martha added, "He is a charming boy who is finding his way. I've invited him to come on my podcast and I look forward to hearing what he has to say." The internet gossip began after a photo of Stewart sweetly holding Davidson's hand as she posed for a photo with him and Kardashian, during April's White House Correspondents' Dinner went viral following Pete and Kim's breakup, reported Page Six.

Back in May, Stewart previously shared her support of the couple, telling E! News that the 'Saturday Night Live' star and the Skims founder were "cute together," despite being an "unlikely pairing." At the time, she said, "They seem to have a nice affection for one another, which is so nice." An insider confirmed Davidson and Kardashian's breakup to Page Six, claiming the pair fully intend to remain friends. "They have a lot of love and respect for each other, but found that the long distance and their demanding schedules made it really difficult to maintain a relationship," the source shared. (ANI)

