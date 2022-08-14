Left Menu

Edgar Wright latest to praise 'RRR': What an absolute blast, so entertaining

PTI | London | Updated: 14-08-2022 13:51 IST | Created: 14-08-2022 13:49 IST
Edgar Wright latest to praise 'RRR': What an absolute blast, so entertaining
Edgar Wright Image Credit: Flickr
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

More filmmakers from the West are doffing their hats to S S Rajamouli's ''RRR'', the most recent being British director Edgar Wright who has called the Telugu period action epic an ''absolute blast''.

Wright, the man behind blockbusters such as ''Baby Driver'', ''Scott Pilgrim vs. the World'' and ''Last Night in Soho'', said he recently saw ''RRR'' at the British Film Institute (BFI) and found it an ''entertaining'' watch.

''Finally saw @RRRMovie on the big screen at the @BFI with a great crowd. What an absolute blast. So entertaining. The only film I have ever seen where the intermission card itself got a round of applause,'' the 48-year-old filmmaker tweeted on Saturday.

The official page of ''RRR'' on Twitter thanked Wright for all the praise.

''This is driving us crazy. We are elated to hear from you. Thank you so much @edgarwright!!'' Released theatrically in March, ''RRR'' has raised over Rs 1,200 crore at the global box office. The Hindi version of the film premiered on Netflix on May 20 and soon became the most popular movie from India on the streamer globally.

The film followed the fictional tale of two Indian freedom fighters from the early 20th century – Alluri Sitarama, played by Ram Charan, and Komaram Bheem, essayed by Jr NTR.

''RRR'' was also dubbed in Tamil, Malayalam and Kannada, available for streaming on ZEE5.

In recent weeks, an array of Hollywood artistes, including "Doctor Strange" director Scott Derrickson and writer C Robert Cargill, Joe Dante of "Gremlins" fame, "Guardians of the Galaxy'' films director James Gunn, ''Dune'' screenwriter Jon Spaihts, filmmaker Christopher Miller and ''The Gray Man'' directors Anthony and Joe Russo, have lauded the movie for being an extravagant visual spectacle.

Meanwhile, search engine Google found a unique way of honouring Rajamouli and his film. When a user searches ''RRR'' on Google, a motion emoji of a horse and a motorcycle is displayed on the top of the page followed by the search results. It is an homage to the film's iconic scene where Ram Charan is mounted on a horse while Jr NTR rides a bike.

The movie's official handle also thanked the search engine for the gesture. ''Thank you @Google for surprising us and acknowledging the Global phenomenon and popularity of RRR,'' read the tweet.

''RRR'' is Rajamouli's third consecutive blockbuster after "Baahubali: The Beginning" and its sequel, "Baahubali: The Conclusion".

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Shanghai extends weekly COVID-19 testing requirement until end of September; Monkeypox spread may be slowing in Canada, health official says and more

Health News Roundup: Shanghai extends weekly COVID-19 testing requirement un...

 Global
2
Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Halep fights off Gauff, Haddad Maia stuns Bencic in Canadian Open; Baseball-Padres all-star Tatis suspended 80 games for banned substance and more

Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Halep fights off Gauff, Haddad Maia stuns Bencic...

 Global
3
World News Roundup: India dismisses four employees in Kashmir for anti-national activities; Veteran opposition leader Odinga ahead in Kenya's presidential race- official results and more

World News Roundup: India dismisses four employees in Kashmir for anti-natio...

 Global
4
US Domestic News Roundup: Salman Rushdie, novelist who drew death threats, on ventilator after New York stabbing; U.S. House gives Biden a win with massive bill on climate change, drug prices and more

US Domestic News Roundup: Salman Rushdie, novelist who drew death threats, o...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022