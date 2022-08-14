Left Menu

Akshay Kumar, Devendra Fadnavis flag off police personnel car, bike rally in Mumbai

On Saturday morning, Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar along with Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis flagged off a race for police personnel and car and bike rally in Mumbai to mark 75 years of India's independence.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 14-08-2022 18:30 IST | Created: 14-08-2022 18:30 IST
Akshay Kumar, Devendra Fadnavis flag off police personnel car, bike rally in Mumbai
Akshay Kumar at bike rally (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

On Saturday morning, Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar along with Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis flagged off a race for police personnel and car and bike rally in Mumbai to mark 75 years of India's independence. Around 3,500 police personnel participated in the 10 km race organised by the state government. Around 100 four-wheelers and 60 bikes held the rally from Marine Drive.

Several images from the rally have been doing the rounds on the internet in which Akshay and Fadnavis are seen cheering for police personnel. Akshay looked super happy while flagging off the rally. Akshay also showed solidarity with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign by changing his Twitter display picture to that of a Tricolour.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Khiladi Kumar recently came up with 'Raksha Bandhan', which opened to mixed reviews. Apart from Akshay, the film also stars Bhumi Pednekar, Sahejmeen Kaur, Deepika Khanna, Sadia Khateeb and Smrithi Srikanth. The film had faced a boycott trend prior to its release.

Reacting to the ongoing boycott trend in India, Akshay during a promotional event in Kolkata urged people not to get involved in such activities. He had said, "If you don't feel like watching the movie, then don't. It's a free country and the film is out there, so if someone wants to watch it or not, it's up to them. I would like to tell you, no matter which industry it is, be it the clothing industry, film industry or anything else, all of these help the economy. But doing things like boycotting movies, it doesn't make sense." In the upcoming months, Akshay will be seen in 'Ram Setu' with Jacqueline Fernandez and Nushrratt Bharuccha and 'Selfie' along with Emraan Hashmi. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Shanghai extends weekly COVID-19 testing requirement until end of September; Monkeypox spread may be slowing in Canada, health official says and more

Health News Roundup: Shanghai extends weekly COVID-19 testing requirement un...

 Global
2
Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Halep fights off Gauff, Haddad Maia stuns Bencic in Canadian Open; Baseball-Padres all-star Tatis suspended 80 games for banned substance and more

Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Halep fights off Gauff, Haddad Maia stuns Bencic...

 Global
3
World News Roundup: India dismisses four employees in Kashmir for anti-national activities; Veteran opposition leader Odinga ahead in Kenya's presidential race- official results and more

World News Roundup: India dismisses four employees in Kashmir for anti-natio...

 Global
4
US Domestic News Roundup: Salman Rushdie, novelist who drew death threats, on ventilator after New York stabbing; U.S. House gives Biden a win with massive bill on climate change, drug prices and more

US Domestic News Roundup: Salman Rushdie, novelist who drew death threats, o...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022