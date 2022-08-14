Left Menu

75 years after Partition, 94-year-old woman recalls carnage, rebuilding life from scratch

PTI | Ambala | Updated: 14-08-2022 21:16 IST | Created: 14-08-2022 21:16 IST
75 years after Partition, 94-year-old woman recalls carnage, rebuilding life from scratch
  • Country:
  • India

''There was bloodshed everywhere... every other person on the train was mourning the loss of a loved one,'' says 94-year-old Kailash Rani, recalling the day she and her family were forced to flee their home in Pakistan's Rawalpindi during Partition.

''Some of our close relatives accompanying us were killed in cold blood by some youths,'' Rain said here on Sunday.

The independence of India from British colonial rule in 1947 coincided with Partition that triggered widespread communal violence and resulted in an insurmountable refugee crisis.

Rani said her husband, Suraj Prakash, a businessman, faced communal violence and mindless hate before the family decided to leave Rawalpindi for somewhere safe.

''We were well settled and our family was very prosperous living in a posh colony there. Suddenly, riots erupted and we were forced to leave,'' the nonagenarian said.

She said the situation was so bad at that time that they could not take any valuables with them.

''We buried all our gold ornaments in the corner of our house hoping to collect them after a few years once the situation would return to normal.

''Unfortunately, we have not been able to visit our ancestral house in 75 years. We don't even know if our house in Rawalpindi still exists,'' she said.

Rani said she and her family managed to reach the railway station and boarded a train headed to India.

''There was chaos, fear and looting on the train. The train was overloaded with refugees. Thank God we reached Ambala safely,'' she said.

Like millions of others who were displaced during Partition, Rani and her family members had to rebuild their lives from scratch.

Initially, they lived in tents along with other families at Baldev Nagar Camp in Ambala city.

''Later, we were shifted to mud houses. Finally, small plots of land were given to refugee families who had come from various parts of Pakistan,'' Rani said.

Her husband got the job of 'patwari' in the revenue department in Ambala and retired as a 'tehsildar'. He passed away around a decade back, she said.

Her six sons and three daughters are well settled, she said.

It is said time heals all wounds, but for Rani time stopped three-quarters of a century ago.

''I cannot forget the days of Partition. Those memories are etched in my mind,'' Rani said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Shanghai extends weekly COVID-19 testing requirement until end of September; Monkeypox spread may be slowing in Canada, health official says and more

Health News Roundup: Shanghai extends weekly COVID-19 testing requirement un...

 Global
2
Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Halep fights off Gauff, Haddad Maia stuns Bencic in Canadian Open; Baseball-Padres all-star Tatis suspended 80 games for banned substance and more

Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Halep fights off Gauff, Haddad Maia stuns Bencic...

 Global
3
World News Roundup: India dismisses four employees in Kashmir for anti-national activities; Veteran opposition leader Odinga ahead in Kenya's presidential race- official results and more

World News Roundup: India dismisses four employees in Kashmir for anti-natio...

 Global
4
US Domestic News Roundup: Salman Rushdie, novelist who drew death threats, on ventilator after New York stabbing; U.S. House gives Biden a win with massive bill on climate change, drug prices and more

US Domestic News Roundup: Salman Rushdie, novelist who drew death threats, o...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022