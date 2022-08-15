Left Menu

Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif on 10 years of 'Ek Tha Tiger': The journey continues

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan on Monday celebrated a decade of his spy action blockbuster film Ek Tha Tiger.The actor, who plays the titular character in the popular Yash Raj Films YRF film series, urged fans and followers to look forward to upcoming third part.10YearsOfEkThaTiger...And the journey continues.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 15-08-2022 12:15 IST | Created: 15-08-2022 12:15 IST
Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif on 10 years of 'Ek Tha Tiger': The journey continues
  • Country:
  • India

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan on Monday celebrated a decade of his spy action blockbuster film ''Ek Tha Tiger''.

The actor, who plays the titular character in the popular Yash Raj Films (YRF) film series, urged fans and followers to look forward to upcoming third part.

''#10YearsOfEkThaTiger...And the journey continues. Get ready for #Tiger3 on Eid 2023. Celebrate #Tiger3 with #YRF50 only at a big screen near you on 21st April 2023. Releasing in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu. #katrinakaif @kabirkhankk @aliabbaszafar #ManeeshSharma @yrf,'' Salman wrote on Twitter alongside a video montage of the first two films.

Directed by Kabir Khan and also starring Katrina Kaif, ''Ek Tha Tiger'' was released on August 15, 2012. The success of the movie spawned a franchise under the production banner YRF, the first of which ''Tiger Zinda Hai'' arrived in cinema halls in 2017 and was helmed by Ali Abbas Zafar. ''Tiger 3'', the third part directed by Maneesh Sharma, is slated to be released in theatres on the occasion of Eid on April 21, 2023 in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu. ''#10YearsOfEkThaTiger A decade of Tiger and Zoya's journey! And it continues in #Tiger3 on Eid 2023,'' Katrina shared on Instagram.

The upcoming actioner will see Salman and Katrina reprise their roles of spy agents Tiger and Zoya, respectively. The film will reportedly star Emraan Hashmi as the antagonist. YRF also marked the 10 years of ''Ek Tha Tiger'' on its official Twitter handle.

''10 Years ago, he roared his way into your hearts. And now he's set to be back again, all guns blazing in #Tiger3 on Eid 2023. Celebrating #10YearsOfEkThaTiger,'' the production house said in a post.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Magnitude 5.6 earthquake strikes Qinghai, China - EMSC

Magnitude 5.6 earthquake strikes Qinghai, China - EMSC

 China
2
Health News Roundup: Shanghai to reopen all schools Sept. 1 with daily COVID testing; Monkeypox spread may be slowing in Canada, health official says and more

Health News Roundup: Shanghai to reopen all schools Sept. 1 with daily COVID...

 Global
3
Study reveals new molecule that inhibits drug-resistant bacteria

Study reveals new molecule that inhibits drug-resistant bacteria

 United States
4
Health News Roundup: Shanghai to reopen all schools Sept. 1 as lockdown fears persist; Monkeypox spread may be slowing in Canada, health official says and more

Health News Roundup: Shanghai to reopen all schools Sept. 1 as lockdown fear...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022