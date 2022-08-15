Netizens celebrate I-Day with pics, facts and opinions

As India celebrates 76th Independence Day, netizens took to social media to share their thoughts and extend wishes on the occasion.

Several people posted pictures with 'tiranga' under the hashtag 'SelfieWithTiranga' and 'HarGharTiranga' initiative, adding 'MyTiranga, My pride', with many posting pictures taken outside the heritage sites illuminated in the colours of the national flag.

''Selfie-taking crowd in front of #CSMT (Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus) heritage building illuminated in #Tiranga,'' Central Railway posted with a series of photos of people taking selfies outside.

Suresh Suri shared his picture with the national flag outside illuminated Charminar in Hyderabad.

''I am proud to be Indian and wish all Indians a Happy Independence Day,'' Suri tweeted.

People also shared interesting facts related to the Indian flag.

''The Tiranga (IndianFlag) appeared on the 1st Postal Stamp of Independent India and though dated 15thAugust 1947, it was issued on 21st Nov 1947,'' Sharad Mohan tweeted. Many also shared their views on the Har Ghar Tiranga initiative.

''Har Ghar Tiranga. A fabulous 75th Independence Day to all my cherished friends and family,'' said social media user Sandhya Janak ''Wishing everyone a HappyIndependenceDay! Let us take a moment to thank all the freedom fighters who fought for us to enjoy the fruits of freedom. Makes me super proud to see the Har Ghar Tiranga initiative spreading far and wide,'' Dee Sharma tweeted.

PM Modi hoisted the national flag at the ramparts of the Red Fort and addressed the nation for the ninth consecutive time. The August 15 ceremony this year was particularly significant as it marks the 75th anniversary of India's Independence with the government launching a host of events to add to the verve around the celebration. For netizen Jyoti Kumari, patriotism is inborn, where money and politics are not needed. She shared these thoughts on Twitter along with her picture.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)