Domino's face Twitterati ire after pic & video show mop and toilet brush above pizza dough

He also tagged the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India, Ministry of Health, Karnataka Health Minister Dr K Sudhakar and Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya As the photo went viral and a Tamil Twitter user too posted it, the Dominos Care wrote on Twitter, We adhere to stringent world-class protocols for ensuring the highest standards of hygiene and food safety. We have zero tolerance for violations of these operating standards.

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 15-08-2022 20:21 IST | Created: 15-08-2022 20:21 IST
Domino's face Twitterati ire after pic & video show mop and toilet brush above pizza dough
Multinational pizza restaurant chain Domino's came in for sharp criticism after a Twitter user posted a picture purportedly showing a mop and a toilet brush hanging above the pizza dough almost touching it.

The Twitter user by name Sahil Karnany, who said he was an IT graduate, posted the photograph and video and wrote, This is how @dominos_india serves us fresh Pizza! Very disgusted. Location: Bangalore.'' He claimed that the outlet in question was on Hosa Road in the city.

He also tagged the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India, Ministry of Health, Karnataka Health Minister Dr K Sudhakar and Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya As the photo went viral and a Tamil Twitter user too posted it, the Domino's Care wrote on Twitter, ''We adhere to stringent world-class protocols for ensuring the highest standards of hygiene and food safety.'' ''We have zero tolerance for violations of these operating standards. The incident brought to our notice will be thoroughly investigated and basis the findings, appropriate measures will be rolled out. Rest assured we remain committed to doing everything necessary towards ensuring the safety and well-being of our customers,'' Domino's said.

