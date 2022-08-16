Left Menu

Viral Video: Johnny Depp lookalike spotted in Iran

An Iranian man's striking resemblance to Hollywood actor Johnny Depp has gone viral on social media.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 16-08-2022 07:15 IST | Created: 16-08-2022 07:15 IST
Amin Sa'les and Johnny Depp (Image Source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
An Iranian man's striking resemblance to Hollywood actor Johnny Depp has gone viral on social media. The man was attending a religious ceremony in Tabriz, Iran, when his video was captured, and it first appeared on TikTok. The footage was later shared on other platforms such as Reddit, where thousands of people were astounded to see Depp's resemblance.

According to local media, the man's name is Amin Sa'les, and he is a model. In the video, the man is seen wearing Depp's signature hairstyle and goatee, as well as matching shades, while participating in the solemn ceremony.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CfcLQp7DEs5/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link Users have also discovered an Instagram account that they believe belongs to Sa'les (username @dr.aminsales). It has been flooded with comments about his physical appearance.

The account features numerous photos of the man from photo shoots in which he posed as the 'Pirates of the Caribbean' star. Many users speculated in comments on his viral video that he had fled to Iran after leaving Hollywood following his legal battle with ex-wife Amber Heard.

A Reddit user said while commenting on the video, "He left his doppelganger back in the states to fool everybody". Johnny Duped," added another. "He's learning how to fend off Amber," a third user said.

Another Depp lookalike from Stockholm went viral in June and had over 2 million views on TikTok and other sites. Meanwhile, on the work front, Depp has begun work on his upcoming movie, in which he will portray contentious King Louis XV, following his victory in the defamation case against his ex-wife. A French production company debuted its first look last week in the mediaeval love romance "Jeanne du Barry" directed by Maiwenn. (ANI)

