Left Menu

Film critic Kaushik LM passes away, Dulquer Salmaan, Vijay Deverakonda mourn demise

Renowned film critic Kaushik LM passed away died. He was 36.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-08-2022 08:51 IST | Created: 16-08-2022 08:51 IST
Film critic Kaushik LM passes away, Dulquer Salmaan, Vijay Deverakonda mourn demise
Late film critic Kaushik LM (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Renowned film critic Kaushik LM passed away died. He was 36. The news of his demise was shared by Galatta Media on Twitter. As per the organisation, Kaushik LM passed away due to cardiac arrest on Monday.

"Reputed film critic, movie tracker, and Galatta VJ @LMKMovieManiac passed away today, due to cardiac arrest. His demise is a huge personal loss & we here at Galatta extend our heartfelt condolences & strong support to the bereaved family in this hour of grief," the organisation, one of the leading entertainment news portals in South, informed. Kaushik LM had worked as a VJ for the company.

After learning about the unfortunate news, several celebrities including Dulquer Salmaan and Keerthy Suresh took to social media to pay their condolences. "I am out of words hearing this news. This is just unbelievable!! My heart goes out to his family and friends. Deepest condolences! Can't believe you are no more Kaushik! #RIPKaushikLM," Keerthy Suresh wrote.

"This is truly heartbreaking. I so so wish this isn't true. I cannot imagine what your family is going through. Kaushik we know each other mostly through Twitter and a few personal interactions. You have always shown me so much love and support," Dulquer tweeted. Dulquer also thanked the late critic for "standing by good cinema."

"Life's too short .RIP brother. Thank you for the encouragement and kindness and always standing by good cinema. I can't seem to word these tweets properly. This hits me personally. Im so so sorry," he added. Filmmaker Venkat Prabu, too, expressed grief over the death of Kaushik LM.

"Omg! Can't believe! Spoke to him a couple of days back! Life is really unpredictable! Not fair! Deepest condolences to Kaushik's family and friends! Gone too soon my friend," Venkat Prabhu wrote on Twitter. "Thinking of you and saying a prayer. You will be missed," actor Vijay Deverakonda tweeted.

Mourning Kaushik LM's demise, actor Aditi Rao Hydari tweeted, "Rest in peace Kaushik LM. Thank you for your kind words always. Prayers condolences and strength to family." Kaushik LM's last tweet was about celebrating the box office success of Dulquer Salmaan, Mrunal Thakur, and Rashmika Mandanna starrer 'Sita Ramam'. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Shanghai to reopen all schools Sept. 1 as lockdown fears persist; Zimbabwe blames measles surge on sect gatherings after 80 children die and more

Health News Roundup: Shanghai to reopen all schools Sept. 1 as lockdown fear...

 Global
2
5G mobile services to start soon, says PM Modi

5G mobile services to start soon, says PM Modi

 India
3
Health News Roundup: Novartis fails again to reuse anti-inflammatory drug to treat lung cancer; Novavax seeks U.S. authorization for COVID vaccine booster and more

Health News Roundup: Novartis fails again to reuse anti-inflammatory drug to...

 Global
4
Sports News Roundup: Equestrian-Canadian Laliberte eyes the 'perfect' route to Paris 2024; Thousands revive Sydney's famous road race after COVID hiatus and more

Sports News Roundup: Equestrian-Canadian Laliberte eyes the 'perfect' route ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022