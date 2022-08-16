Left Menu

After 10 years, widows of victims of 'Marikana massacre' left with no answers

Their husbands were among the 34 striking miners gunned down by the police in the infamous "Marikana massacre" outside a platinum mine in the North West province town, the worst such incident since the end of apartheid. "Mama why did the police kill my father?" asks Ngweyi's son, to which she has no answer.

Reuters | Capetown | Updated: 16-08-2022 15:41 IST | Created: 16-08-2022 15:31 IST
After 10 years, widows of victims of 'Marikana massacre' left with no answers
Representative image Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • South Africa

Nosihle Ngweyi and Zameka Nongu complete a laborious climb up a small hill in South Africa's Marikana town and look forlornly at the site where their husbands were killed on Aug. 16, 2012. Ten painstaking years have passed and they still seek answers. Their husbands were among the 34 striking miners gunned down by the police in the infamous "Marikana massacre" outside a platinum mine in the North West province town, the worst such incident since the end of apartheid.

"Mama why did the police kill my father?" asks Ngweyi's son, to which she has no answer. The 10th anniversary of the killings is also being commemorated in "Marikana the Musical", being performed in Pretoria, in which people dressed as miners and police re-enact the tragedy as somber music plays in the background.

To the audience and actors alike, the violence is incomprehensible. Lead actor Mavuso Magabane said: "Every night before I come on stage I watch the videos, I relive the moment so that when I come on this stage I'm in a trance."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Shanghai to reopen all schools Sept. 1 as lockdown fears persist; Zimbabwe blames measles surge on sect gatherings after 80 children die and more

Health News Roundup: Shanghai to reopen all schools Sept. 1 as lockdown fear...

 Global
2
5G mobile services to start soon, says PM Modi

5G mobile services to start soon, says PM Modi

 India
3
Health News Roundup: Novartis fails again to reuse anti-inflammatory drug to treat lung cancer; Novavax seeks U.S. authorization for COVID vaccine booster and more

Health News Roundup: Novartis fails again to reuse anti-inflammatory drug to...

 Global
4
Sports News Roundup: Equestrian-Canadian Laliberte eyes the 'perfect' route to Paris 2024; Thousands revive Sydney's famous road race after COVID hiatus and more

Sports News Roundup: Equestrian-Canadian Laliberte eyes the 'perfect' route ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022