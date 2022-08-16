The Dragon Prince Season 4 trailer teases a time jump & some interesting storylines

The Dragon Prince Season 4 will start two years after the Battle of the Storm Spire. Claudia, who was under the guidance of Aaravos, has successfully resurrected her father Viren. Netflix is gearing up for the release of The Dragon Prince Season 4 in November 2022.

The official trailer teases the storyline of The Dragon Prince Season 4 (Watch the trailer below the article). The season will cover a new arc of the series. There is a three-year gap between Season 3 and Season 4. Netflix earlier explained the delay by saying they're plotting out the future of The Dragon Prince saga. The title for the fourth season is " The Dragon Prince: Mystery of Aaravos."

Moreover, Netflix has officially signed the series for four more seasons. Currently, there are no updates on when Netflix will come with the next part of the story.

The CGI animated series, which premiered on Netflix in 2018, is an original fantasy tale of the Prince's half-brothers Callum and Ezran and the elf Rayla, who, as they take care of the infant dragon Prince Azymondias.

In Dragon Prince Season 3, Ezran was manipulated into abdicating the throne amid pressure for war. He rejoins Callum and Rayla to return Zym to his dying mother at her home, the Storm Spire. Viren, restored to power, leads the human armies against Xadia, amassing even more dark magic with the help of Aaravos. Soren defects to resist his father's evil goals. Viren's army is defeated by the elves and their allies. Rayla throws herself and Viren from the summit of the Spire, and Callum uses Sky magic to save Rayla. Zym has returned to his mother. Viren is resurrected by Claudia, and Aaravos has built a cocoon to metamorphose into something else.

The Dragon Prince Season 4 will answer several questions. The Battle of the Storm Spire continues to haunt the very heart of Xadia with questions like, "Who is Aaravos? Where did this enigmatic Startouch elf come from? What does he want? And what price will our heroes have to pay to stop him?"

The series creators Aaron Ehasz and Justin Richmond told Comic Book last year that they're working on new seasons and revealed the types of theme fans could see in The Dragon Prince Season 4.

"I will say this: Wouldn't it be great if returning an egg to a mother that lost their egg or returning the baby dragon could cause world peace?," Ehasz began. "Wouldn't that be great? Well, it's a step in the right direction, but the conflicts and complications of Xadia are deep, and I think you can probably speculate about different characters who have different levels of idealism and believe that change should come quickly."

The exact release date for The Dragon Prince is yet to be revealed. Stay with Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on the fantasy drama.