Jodhpur: Hindus, Muslims join hands to celebrate I-Day with 256-ft tricolour

In a joint initiative by a temple trust and some Muslim organisations, Hindus and Muslims together held a Tiranga rally on the Independence Day here holding a 256-foot-long tricolour over their heads.

The air reverberated with shouts of ‘Vande Mataram’ and ‘Bharat Mata ki Jai’ as the people from the two communities assembled on a stretch of road which had a mosque and a temple facing each other.

The rally was organised by All India Sufi Sajjadanashin Council in association with Juna Khedapati Temple Trust, Chherghar Masjid Committee, and Marwar Muslim Education and Welfare Society. The rally, the organisers said, was aimed at conveying the message that all are one before the national flag irrespective of their religion.

In his message, chairman of the council Syed Naseeruddin Chishti said that it was their privilege that they were born in a free India. “Today we need to show everyone that the tricolour is the strength of our nation, it is the crown of our heads and our identity,” he said. He said that the time has come when we shun extremist thoughts and give a befitting reply to the enemies of our nation.

Chairman of the temple trust Kamlesh Purohit said that the message 'we are one and will remain one despite all odds' was the best message they could spread on the occasion of the 'Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav.' PTI COR VN VN

