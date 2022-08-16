Left Menu

Jodhpur: Hindus, Muslims join hands to celebrate I-Day with 256-ft tricolour

The rally, the organisers said, was aimed at conveying the message that all are one before the national flag irrespective of their religion.In his message, chairman of the council Syed Naseeruddin Chishti said that it was their privilege that they were born in a free India.

PTI | Jodhpur | Updated: 16-08-2022 20:37 IST | Created: 16-08-2022 20:37 IST
Jodhpur: Hindus, Muslims join hands to celebrate I-Day with 256-ft tricolour
  • Country:
  • India

In a joint initiative by a temple trust and some Muslim organisations, Hindus and Muslims together held a Tiranga rally on the Independence Day here holding a 256-foot-long tricolour over their heads.

The air reverberated with shouts of ‘Vande Mataram’ and ‘Bharat Mata ki Jai’ as the people from the two communities assembled on a stretch of road which had a mosque and a temple facing each other.

The rally was organised by All India Sufi Sajjadanashin Council in association with Juna Khedapati Temple Trust, Chherghar Masjid Committee, and Marwar Muslim Education and Welfare Society. The rally, the organisers said, was aimed at conveying the message that all are one before the national flag irrespective of their religion.

In his message, chairman of the council Syed Naseeruddin Chishti said that it was their privilege that they were born in a free India. “Today we need to show everyone that the tricolour is the strength of our nation, it is the crown of our heads and our identity,” he said. He said that the time has come when we shun extremist thoughts and give a befitting reply to the enemies of our nation.

Chairman of the temple trust Kamlesh Purohit said that the message 'we are one and will remain one despite all odds' was the best message they could spread on the occasion of the 'Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav.' PTI COR VN VN

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Shanghai to reopen all schools Sept. 1 as lockdown fears persist; Zimbabwe blames measles surge on sect gatherings after 80 children die and more

Health News Roundup: Shanghai to reopen all schools Sept. 1 as lockdown fear...

 Global
2
Suzlon feels financial woes over with REC-led refinance; looks to raise Rs 1,200 cr in FY23 from rights issue

Suzlon feels financial woes over with REC-led refinance; looks to raise Rs 1...

 India
3
Health News Roundup: Novartis fails again to reuse anti-inflammatory drug to treat lung cancer; Novavax seeks U.S. authorization for COVID vaccine booster and more

Health News Roundup: Novartis fails again to reuse anti-inflammatory drug to...

 Global
4
5G mobile services to start soon, says PM Modi

5G mobile services to start soon, says PM Modi

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022