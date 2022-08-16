Left Menu

Delhi double murder: Deceased woman's sons last spoke to her on Sunday, say relatives

Two sons of the woman, who along with her mother-in-law was found murdered at home in northeast Delhis Subhash Park area on Tuesday, had last spoken to their mother on Sunday after which her mobile phone was switched off, the deceaseds relatives said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-08-2022 21:53 IST | Created: 16-08-2022 21:53 IST
Delhi double murder: Deceased woman's sons last spoke to her on Sunday, say relatives
Two sons of the woman, who along with her mother-in-law was found murdered at home in northeast Delhi's Subhash Park area on Tuesday, had last spoken to their mother on Sunday after which her mobile phone was switched off, the deceased's relatives said. Seventy-year-old bedridden Vimla Devi and her daughter-in-law Doli Rai (45) were found murdered at their home. They received multiple stab injuries, police said.

Rai's sons -- Shashank (25) and Sarthak (23) -- had gone for a holiday trip for three days to Uttarakhand and when they returned home, they found their loved ones' bodies in the four-storey building. Pranita Sharma, Shashank's cousin, said, ''I received a call from a friend of Shashank who informed that Shashank was crying and his grandmother and mother were found dead. When I called Shashank, he said that he found the bodies inside the house.'' Shashank had his birthday on August 4 and he had gone for a trip, along with his brother Sarthak and friends, to Rishikesh and Mussoorie. ''They (Shashank and Sarthak) left Delhi on Saturday around 2 pm. They last spoke to their mother on Sunday. The mobile phone of their mother got switched off. Shashank called his friend who lives nearby. His friend informed him that the WiFi connection of his home was not working properly and his mother and grandmother were fine. He fixed the WiFi and left the place. ''They returned home around 4 am today. They knocked the gate and called on their mother's phone number, but nobody responded. They had spare keys and opened the gate. Shashank first saw his mother dead on the ground floor and Sarthak went upstairs and found the body of his grandmother,'' Sharma said.

The building comprises ground plus three floors. The family was living on the ground and first floor of the house. On the second and third floors, they have a packaging unit of 'pooja samagri' and have a wholesale shop in Chandni Chowk, she said. The packaging unit, where around seven lobourers work, was opened after the nationwide lockdown, Sharma said, adding that earlier, tenants used to live on the upper two floors. ''We suspect that a known person is behind the incident. My 'mami' was physically strong and she must have fought with the killer. The accused did not go on the second and third floors as he had an idea where the family lives. The whole house was ransacked,'' she said. Alok Rai, the husband of deceased Doli Rai, died two years ago. Alok's younger brother Nitin Rai also died in an accident around 20 years ago, Sharma said. Shashank has a pet dog who was found locked when the two brothers reached home. The dog is very calm after the incident and not reacting much, she said, adding the family has been living at the street number 12, Subhash Park for around 30 years.

