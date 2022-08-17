Left Menu

Aviation museum to be set up in Punjab's Patiala

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 17-08-2022 15:30 IST | Created: 17-08-2022 15:30 IST
Aviation museum to be set up in Punjab's Patiala
  • Country:
  • India

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant has approved the setting up of an aviation museum at the civil aerodrome in Patiala.

Mann gave his nod to the proposal given by the Punjab State Civil Aviation Council.

Mann said Punjab's century-old history of operating in the civil aviation sector needs to be showcased for the knowledge and education of the coming generations.

In a statement here, the chief minister said the proposed Punjab Aviation Museum will be established at the civil aerodrome, in Patiala, adding that it must exhibit the history and artifacts of the aviation sector in the state.

Besides replicas of aircraft, photographs, maps, models, diagrams, clothing and equipment used by aviators can also be displayed in this museum, he said. The CM said the upcoming museum should also have sets of periodicals, technical manuals, photographs and personal archives, which are often made available to aviation researchers for use in writing articles or books or to aircraft restoration specialists working on restoring an aircraft.

Spread over an area of 350 acres, Patiala Aviation Complex is a heritage institution that was set up in the first decade of the 20th century.

The club already has a single-engine Cessna 172 glass cockpit simulator for instrument flying and instrument procedure training, state-of-the-art training aids, a well-equipped library and modern classrooms for ground training.

Mann directed the Public Works Department to execute the entire project in a smooth and result-oriented manner to ensure that it is completed within time.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NVIDIA GTC to Feature CEO Jensen Huang Keynote Announcing New AI and Metaverse Technologies, Over 200 Sessions with Top Tech, Business Execs

NVIDIA GTC to Feature CEO Jensen Huang Keynote Announcing New AI and Metaver...

 India
2
This intriguing spiral galaxy has numerous sets of double features: Check out this pic by ESO's VLT

This intriguing spiral galaxy has numerous sets of double features: Check ou...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Russia, planning to go it alone, unveils model of new space station

Science News Roundup: Russia, planning to go it alone, unveils model of new ...

 Global
4
NASA targeting Tuesday for rollout of Artemis I Moon rocket to launch pad ahead of Aug 29 launch

NASA targeting Tuesday for rollout of Artemis I Moon rocket to launch pad ah...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022