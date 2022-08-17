Love, Victor ends with Season 3: Everything we know so far

Disney Plus and Hulu launched the charming Love, Simon spin-off series called Love, Victor Season 3 on June 15. The third season marks the end of the series. This means there won't be a Love, Victor Season 4. The story of Victor (Michael Cimino), who is "on a journey of self-discovery", has come to a natural conclusion in the third season.

But why did the popular LGBTQ series come to an end so soon? When we first met Victor, he was a new student at Creekwood High School who was facing challenges at home and struggling with his sexual orientation.

The second season deals with the aftermath of his coming out and follows Victor as he navigates through this new world with his friends, while also dealing with his relationship with Benji, which is tested multiple times, due in part to Victor's family.

In Love, Victor Season 3, Victor and his family and friends deal with new situations as they consider their futures after high school.

Showrunner Isaac Aptaker and Elizabeth Berger spoke to Radio Times about why they think Season 3 was the correct point to wrap things up.

Isaac Aptaker said, "I think the feeling for everyone was that we had really told the story we set out to tell. Victor has had this journey, and really in three distinct chapters."

"And with all of our cast... they were sort of fresh faced 20/21-year-olds who were playing high school. And as the years have gone on, they're now mid-20s playing high school [so] it feels like the show has grown up and gone on this journey," he continued.

He added: "It felt like a really natural, full circle ending point."

The co-showrunner Elizabeth Berger opined, "We love this show deeply. Our cast loves this show. We love our viewers," she said. "But we do feel so grateful going into this season that we knew that it was our final season and we all got to really write towards the ending for everybody that felt right to us."

She continued: "So often on TV, you don't get to write to that, you don't get to know what your plan is. Knowing that we get to give an ending here is hugely exciting, and just so satisfying for us and we think we have something... that will leave everyone feeling really good and really satisfied."

Love, Victor was a spin-off series of the 2018 film Love, Simon, so the chances for Love, Victor Season 4 is less still we couldn't rule out the possibilities.

"It's always on the table," said Aptaker. "We love high-school stories. We always say, 'That's our last high-school thing', and now we're about to actually do another. But it's such a rich time."

"There's so much discovery and the stakes are so high. It's such a juicy time of life to write about. So yeah, it's been a true pleasure getting to tell these stories for three seasons and a movie, and I would never say no more."

You can watch Love, Victor Season 1 through Season 3 on Disney +. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse for more updates on LGBTQ drama.

