Never Have I Ever Season 4 wraps up filming! Creators hint at the plotline

Netflix's Never Have I Ever is a coming-of-age comedy sitcom based on teen romance. The show has won millions of hearts worldwide. The series lead Maitreyi Ramakrishnan's performance is one of the main attractions of the drama. Netflix is producing the show and airing it globally. The streamer released Never Have I Ever Season 3 on Friday with 10 episodes. The third season ended on a few cliffhangers.

Never Have I Ever has been renewed for a fourth and final season set to premiere in 2023. Co-creators Kaling and Fisher revealed in March 2022 that the fourth season of the teen drama will be its last season.

"We've just been renewed for a fourth and final season, which we are absolutely thrilled about," the statement reads. "We can't wait to reveal all the steamy romance and hilarious adventures we have in store for you. Thanks to all our fans for your support – especially you #Bevi and #Daxtonstans. We love you!"

The story follows Devi Vishwakumar, a 15-year-old Indian-American Tamil girl from Sherman Oaks, Los Angeles. After her father Mohan dies suddenly, Devi loses the sensation in her legs due to the psychological trauma of the event, and she is unable to walk for three months.

But one day, she miraculously recovers and stands on her legs in an attempt to see her crush Paxton Hall-Yoshida.

The following year, she tries to deal with her grief, her identity, and school life. Besides, she also struggles with her relationship with her mother Nalini. Devi also has to deal with her feelings for Paxton and Ben, after she cheats on both of them. Adding to the mix is a new entrant in school, Aneesa Qureshi. The series follows Devi's daily chronicles, dealing with all of this.

Never Have I Ever Season 3 ends with Devi making two huge decisions: She wants to stay with her family and friend for senior year, and to lose her virginity to enemy-turned-possible-lover Ben (Jaren Lewison).

Hopefully, Never Have I Ever Season 4 will come up with Devi and Ben hook up. Moreover, Devi is in the final year of high school.

"In season 4, it continues onward. But I think the part that is done is seeing him as this unattainable dream of a hunk. He is no longer that, and they can be more like peers going forward," Fisher said to EW that if fans think this is the time to say goodbye to Paxton then they should think again.

While speaking to the outlet about wrapping up in Season 4, Kaling says, "Four seasons for a high school show felt like it made sense," Kaling said. "They can't be in high school forever. We've seen those shows. Like, you've been in high school for 12 years. What is going on here? Also, the actors get older and it starts looking insane that a 34-year-old is playing a 15-year-old."

She continues, "So there are some things are built-in doing a high school show that felt like, OK this is time. But the truth is, we got to know the characters."

Kaling added, "The great thing about doing it on Netflix is that we got to tell stories that you wouldn't necessarily be able to tell in traditional network shows and so we feel good. We really told the story of this 15-year-old girl and that felt like the perfect amount of time."

According to Elle, Never Have I Ever Season 4 was filmed earlier this year, and the production wrapped up in August. At the series wrap-party, Jaren Lewison talked to Elle and said the final season is perfect.

Jaren Lewison said, "I think the way the writers approached this fourth season has been with such care and with such tenacious and meticulous planning that I think we all feel comforted by the fact that it was a perfect sendoff."

