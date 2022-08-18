Anik Dutta's 'Aparajito' set for digital premiere on ZEE5

''Aparajito - The Undefeated'', a tribute to legendary director Satyajit Ray's journey of making the cult classic ''Pather Panchali'', will be available for streaming on ZEE5 from August 25.

Starring Jeetu Kamal in the lead, the black-and-white Bengali film was released in the theatres on May 13. Set in early 1950's of the then Calcutta, ''Aparajito'' follows the story of a man called Aparajito 'Apu' Ray (Kamal), depicting Ray who is set out to reconstruct his struggles to make his first film ''Pather Panchali''. ''The movie traces the journey of Apu, from wide-eyed child to intellectually curious teenager and the growing complexity of his relationship with his mother. ''The movie further highlights his battles and the trips he makes to producers and money lenders to garner funds for the movie. Aparajito – The Undefeated narrative follows a realistic chronology, close to how Ray did it himself,'' the makers said in a press release.

Dutta said his film is not only an homage to Ray but also the story of someone who has confidence in his abilities. ''If you truly believe that you can accomplish your dreams you can make those dreams, come true. I am delighted that we have partnered with ZEE5 so our movie can be available to audiences across 190+ countries,'' the filmmaker, known for award-winning movies such as ''Bhooter Bhobisyot'' and ''Borunbabur Bondhu'', said.

Manish Kalra, Chief Business Officer, ZEE5 India, described ''Aparajito'' as ''one of the finest'' movies to come out of Bengali cinema.

''As the multilingual storytellers of India and Bharat alike, we at ZEE5 are focused on delivering the best content for our viewers by partnering with diverse storytellers across languages. ''We are happy to announce the digital premiere of Aparajito – The Undefeated; one of the finest Bengali movies made recently. With powerful performances, the movie accurately portrays Satyajit Ray and his contribution to the industry,'' added Kalra.

Produced by Firdausl Hasan and Probal Halder, ''Aparajito'' will also be screened at the upcoming Toronto International Film Festival under the 'Satyajit Ray: His Contemporaries and Legacy' section. Last month, the film was showcased at the London Indian Film Festival 2022.

