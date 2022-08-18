Here’s why The Kissing Booth 4 seems highly unlikely!

Before the release of the Netflix film The Kissing Booth 3, it was announced that the third season will be the end of the trilogy. Though the third film resolved the cliffhangers from The Kissing Booth 2, but it could not give as good a conclusion as viewers expected.

The films are based on a novel trilogy by author Beth Reekles, with the third book, The Kissing Booth 3: One Last Time.

Many fans think The Kissing Booth 3 wasn't the best conclusion of the series. In their opinion, The Kissing Booth 4 is necessary, if only to give a good conclusion to the series.

Will there be a The Kissing Booth 4? Probably not! Netflix announced The Kissing Booth 3 as the "third and final" movie in its official press release. Moreover, Noah Flynn (Jacob Elordi) told to Vanity Fair, "This is really the last kiss."

In the second film, Elle was struggling to choose for her. She applies to Harvard University, as Noah (Jacob Elordi) suggests. Meanwhile, Lee (Joel Courtney), who is Elle's best friend, joins the University of California, Berkeley. No wonder fans were waiting to know the final decision of Elle (Joey King) in The Kissing Booth 3. But the third movie gives a different story. Elle neither goes to Harvard with Noah nor to Berkeley with Lee. Instead, she chooses to study video game design at USC.

The Kissing Booth 3 concluded with Elle is developing her own game six years later. The movie, however, does not reveal what Elle was doing in those six years. She and Lee are still close friends. Meanwhile, Lee and Rachel start meeting each other again and get engaged after college.

Elle and Noah meet again for the first time since their breakup. Noah tells Elle he has job offers in Los Angeles and New York, but he wants to go on a motorcycle ride after returning to the town, and Elle agrees. They part ways, but not before looking back at each other.

The movie ends abruptly without showing anything about Elle's college experience. It's really weird as viewers didn't get any of Elle's college experience in the third movie. If The Kissing Booth 4 happens, it will touch upon Elle's college life in the flashback. However, it seems The Kissing Booth 4 is highly unlikely in future.

Netflix has yet to confirm The Kissing Booth 4. Most of the actors confirmed that the third movie is the final part of the sequel.

