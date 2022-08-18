Left Menu

House of the Dragon airs on Disney+ Hot Star on Aug 22! Get new updates on Winds of Winter

Devdiscourse News Desk | New York | Updated: 18-08-2022 13:21 IST | Created: 18-08-2022 13:21 IST
House of the Dragon airs on Disney+ Hot Star on Aug 22! Get new updates on Winds of Winter
House of the Dragon is going to portray the story of the Targaryen Civil War that happened 300 years before the events that have been portrayed in the Game of Thrones. Image Credit: HBO / House of the Dragon trailer
  • Country:
  • United States

The viewers are getting vehemently excited as they are coming close to the release of House of the Dragon on Sunday, August 21. They are further excited after recently learning the world-famous writer George RR Martin hinting at the possibility of House of the Dragon Season 2.

"(And) meanwhile, we're thinking about (House of the Dragon) Season 2," George RR Martin recently said while talking on the world premiere of House of the Dragon that happened the week after Comic-Con.

The viewers in India can watch House of the Dragon on Disney Plus Hotstar on Monday, August 22. Starting on August 22, the episodes will stream every Monday at 6:30 am IST. House of the Dragon is going to portray the story of the Targaryen Civil War that happened 300 years before the events that have been portrayed in the Game of Thrones.

According to the latest reports, George RR Martin is doing well in his post-Covid period. In a new blog post, he wrote, "I hope to wrap up the storyline for one of the viewpoint characters of WINDS OF WINTER this week. Maybe even two."

On the other hand, George RR Martin shared many other things sometimes back about the development in Winds of Winter. While referring to one of the most popular characters from the story, he wrote, "I think I'm close to finishing the Tyrion arc in Winds of Winter."

"I think this chapter and maybe one further chapter, and I won't be done with the book, but I'll be done with Tyrion's role in this particular book. And then I'll have to focus on another character, some of whom are also close, some of whom are not at all close. And then hopefully it all fits together."

Fans should not stand under the impression of a conclusion from his recent statements that he has finished working on Winds of Winter. He is mainly talking about finishing some of their arcs in the imminent story.

Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on the television series.

Also Read: Never Have I Ever Season 4 wraps up filming! Creators hint at the plotline

TRENDING

1
Rocket Lab provides more details about first private mission to Venus

Rocket Lab provides more details about first private mission to Venus

Global
2
Health News Roundup: Bill Gates, South Korea expand global health partnership; China reports 3,036 new COVID cases for Aug 16 vs 2,526 days earlier and more

Health News Roundup: Bill Gates, South Korea expand global health partnershi...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Bionic hand can be updated with new gestures, anytime, anywhere; NASA's giant U.S. moon rocket emerges for debut launch and more

Science News Roundup: Bionic hand can be updated with new gestures, anytime,...

 Global
4
Ujjivan Small Fin Bank raises interest rate on fixed deposits by up to 1.5 pc

Ujjivan Small Fin Bank raises interest rate on fixed deposits by up to 1.5 p...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022