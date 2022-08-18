House of the Dragon airs on Disney+ Hot Star on Aug 22! Get new updates on Winds of Winter

The viewers are getting vehemently excited as they are coming close to the release of House of the Dragon on Sunday, August 21. They are further excited after recently learning the world-famous writer George RR Martin hinting at the possibility of House of the Dragon Season 2.

"(And) meanwhile, we're thinking about (House of the Dragon) Season 2," George RR Martin recently said while talking on the world premiere of House of the Dragon that happened the week after Comic-Con.

The viewers in India can watch House of the Dragon on Disney Plus Hotstar on Monday, August 22. Starting on August 22, the episodes will stream every Monday at 6:30 am IST. House of the Dragon is going to portray the story of the Targaryen Civil War that happened 300 years before the events that have been portrayed in the Game of Thrones.

According to the latest reports, George RR Martin is doing well in his post-Covid period. In a new blog post, he wrote, "I hope to wrap up the storyline for one of the viewpoint characters of WINDS OF WINTER this week. Maybe even two."

On the other hand, George RR Martin shared many other things sometimes back about the development in Winds of Winter. While referring to one of the most popular characters from the story, he wrote, "I think I'm close to finishing the Tyrion arc in Winds of Winter."

"I think this chapter and maybe one further chapter, and I won't be done with the book, but I'll be done with Tyrion's role in this particular book. And then I'll have to focus on another character, some of whom are also close, some of whom are not at all close. And then hopefully it all fits together."

Fans should not stand under the impression of a conclusion from his recent statements that he has finished working on Winds of Winter. He is mainly talking about finishing some of their arcs in the imminent story.

Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on the television series.

Also Read: Never Have I Ever Season 4 wraps up filming! Creators hint at the plotline