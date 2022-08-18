Jonah Hill announces decision to step away from movie promotion, public appearances

Hollywood star Jonah Hill has announced that he will soon debut a documentary about mental health however he won't be available to promote it, or any of his upcoming projects. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Hill, while making the Netflix film, titled 'Stutz' came to understand that he has spent "nearly 20 years experiencing anxiety attacks, which are exacerbated by media appearances and public-facing events."

Hence, he plans to step back from promoting the doc "or any of my upcoming films while I take this important step to protect myself." This decision was announced by the actor-director in a lengthy statement, which was reported by Deadline. The reveal comes ahead of the documentary's fall festival debut, though Hill does not specify which fest, only referring to it as "prestigious."

The doc marks his second feature directorial effort after 2018's 'Mid90s'. More recently, Hill directed an episode of 'Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty' for HBO. Hill, who also has a Netflix film titled 'You People' set for release later this year from a script he co-wrote with Kenya Barris, last made the publicity and promo rounds late last year ahead of the debut of Adam McKay's starry 'Don't Look Up', also for Netflix.

His retreat from the public eye also includes his Instagram, which appears to have been deleted, as per The Hollywood Reporter. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)