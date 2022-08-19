Left Menu

Finland's leader slams leaked video of her dancing at private parties

Finland's Prime Minister Sanna Marin on Thursday said she was upset that videos of her dancing at private parties were published online as they were meant to be seen only by friends. Marin, who became the world's youngest serving government leader in December 2019, said she knew she was being filmed but never thought the videos would become publicly available.

Reuters | Helsinki | Updated: 19-08-2022 00:52 IST | Created: 19-08-2022 00:52 IST
Finland's leader slams leaked video of her dancing at private parties
  • Country:
  • Finland

Finland's Prime Minister Sanna Marin on Thursday said she was upset that videos of her dancing at private parties were published online as they were meant to be seen only by friends. Marin, 36, spoke after a two-minute video of her singing and dancing with well-known local influencers and artists spread on social media and in Finnish media on Wednesday.

The clips were originally posted to a private Instagram account. Marin, who became the world's youngest serving government leader in December 2019, said she knew she was being filmed but never thought the videos would become publicly available. "These videos are private and filmed in a private space. I resent that these became known to the public," Marin told reporters. She said she did not know who leaked them.

Many Finns have voiced support for the young leader for combining a private life with her high-profile career. But newspaper Helsingin Sanomat said the episode raised questions about her judgement. "Marin may have acted in good faith, but this gullible she should not be," the paper wrote in an editorial.

"The prime minister can, in a sensitive situation, put the weapons of information warfare in the hands of those who would like to hurt Finland," the newspaper said. Marin said the video was a compilation of clips from two separate occasions a few weeks ago. She said people at the events consumed alcohol but no one took drugs to her knowledge.

"We just partied, also in a boisterous way. I danced and sang," Marin said, denying a claim that the videos had been a publicity stunt less than a year until the next general election. Marin in January told Reuters she and her fellow young female ministers have been targeted with extensive hate speech for their gender and appearance while in office.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Illegal bar row: Goa MLA writes to PM Modi, demands dismissal of Union Minister Smriti Irani

Illegal bar row: Goa MLA writes to PM Modi, demands dismissal of Union Minis...

 India
2
Health News Roundup: U.S. judge reinstates North Carolina ban on late-term abortions; South Carolina top court puts abortion ban on hold as it hears challenge and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. judge reinstates North Carolina ban on late-term a...

 Global
3
Ukraine return students in panic as varsities plan to resume offline classes, exams

Ukraine return students in panic as varsities plan to resume offline classes...

 India
4
FEATURE-Can Indonesia's Muslim leaders help combat climate change?

FEATURE-Can Indonesia's Muslim leaders help combat climate change?

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022