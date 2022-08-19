Vice Prez Dhankhar extends greetings on Janmashtami
- Country:
- India
Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar on Friday extended greetings on the occasion of Janmashtami, saying the teachings of Lord Krishna in the Bhagvad Gita have been a great source of inspiration for humanity.
Shri Krishna, the vice president said, is the epitome of divine love, supreme beauty and eternal happiness.
''His timeless teachings in the Bhagavad Gita have been a great source of inspiration for humanity.May this Janmashtami bring peace, harmony & happiness in our lives,'' the Vice President Secretariat tweeted, quoting Dhankhar.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Janmashtami
- Secretariat
- Bhagavad Gita
- Bhagvad Gita
- Krishna
- Dhankhar
- Jagdeep Dhankhar
ALSO READ
UN Secretariat refused to approve IAEA visit to Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Plant: Russia
"Reeks of Bigotry": MEA on OIC Secretariat's remark on abrogation of Article 370 from Kashmir
Dhankhar meets outgoing VP Naidu, given tour of VP Secretariat
Dhankhar meets outgoing VP Naidu, given tour of VP Secretariat
Task force arrests Secretariat official in connection with Uttarakhand SSSC exam rigging